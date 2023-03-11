United States.- Since Shakira announced his separation of Gerard Piqué last year because of a infidelitythe Colombian singer he has done nothing but bill with his musical work.

The interpreter of ‘Día de Enero’ launched controversial songs in which it was speculated that the artist was throwing more than one hint at the former Barcelona player, but it was not until Shakira premiered her collaboration with Bizarre that it was known that the subject was dedicated to him in its entirety.

We recommend you read…

It’s about the ‘Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions Vol., 53‘, the song that since its release became a hit, making the Barranquillera achieve new successes and position itself as one of her best songs.

Recently, the famous Argentine producer and Shakira managed to add more records to their collaborative work during their visit to the city of NY and they made history.

We recommend you read…

‘Session 53’ managed to top the charts like no other Latin song has ever done, so the duo has a lot to celebrate tonight as they not only managed to hit number one, but even earned four Guinness World Records titles.

The issue between the celebrity and Bizarrap, whose name is Gonzalo Julian Condemanaged to break the record as the most viewed Latin track on YouTube in its first 24 hours, garnering a total of 63 million views, and later became the fastest song to reach 100 million views.

It should be noted that the achievements they obtained were not only on the YouTube platform, because during the first 24 hours on Spotify, the track achieved 14,393,342 million views.

In fact, at the end of the first week after its release, ‘Session 53’ reached 80,646,962 million views, becoming the most streamed Latin song in a week on Spotify.

That is why to celebrate, Shakira and Bizarrap were invited to ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon‘ by Judge Michael Empric, the one in charge of handing over to both the large amount of Guinness World Records certificatesbefore going on stage to present the enigmatic song dedicated to Gerard Piqué.

It is important to note that Bizarrap’s Music Session has positioned itself as one of the largest Spanish-speaking platforms out there, with a total of 19.1 million subscribers on YouTube.

Therefore, Bizarrap is the first artist in Argentina to reach number 1 on the combined global music charts, something that has been achieved twice in just seven months apart.

For her part, Shakira has been crowned with the first position on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart for a female artist with the work with Bizarrap.

But that’s not all, the Colombian also triumphed by replacing herself in the #1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart when he premiered ‘BZRP Music Sessions Vol., 53’, dethroning his song with Ozuna, ‘Monotonía.

Shakira’s achievements with ‘Session 53’ with Bizarrap