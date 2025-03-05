The Lyon coach, Portuguese Paulo Fonseca, has been sanctioned until November 30 after his confrontation with a referee last Sunday, the Professional Soccer League (LFP) announced Wednesday.

The sanction of the discipline commission prohibits Fonseca from accessing before, during and after the access parties to the bench, to the changing rooms of the referees and the exercise of all their official functions.

Coach Paulo Fonseca during the press conference prior to the game against FCSB in Bucharest, this Sunday Robert Ghement / Efe

In addition, until September 15, the suspension will include access to its own costumes, to the players and the halls of the stadiums before, during and after the matches, the LFP detailed in a statement.





Read too

Agencies

The sanction was originated in Fonseca’s attitude in front of the referee Benoit Millot in the match that his team played last Sunday against Brest. The Portuguese coach faced the referee and threatened to give him a header after Millot showed him a red card.