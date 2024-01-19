Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

Iraq achieved a major and historic victory over Japan 2-1, in the summit that brought together the two teams, within the matches of the second round of the Asian Cup in Qatar, and the victory that placed the “Lions of Mesopotamia” at the top of the group, and broke historical records that everyone will not forget, and the Japanese in particular. .

It is the second historic victory for Iraq over Japan, in official forums, and the first in 42 years, specifically November 28, 1982, within the Asian Games, where the “Lions” won with a goal at that time. With this victory, Iraq broke historical chains for the Japanese national team, and it is the first loss for the “Samurai”, after 11 consecutive wins at the friendly and official level since June 2023, and it is also the first loss at the official level, since losing to Costa Rica by a goal in the 2022 World Cup groups.

In the Asian Cup, Iraq ended Japan's historic series, in which it completed 25 matches in the group stage without suffering any defeat, as Japan's last loss dates back to December 12, 1988, against Qatar 3-0, 35 years ago!

The victory represents a great morale boost for all the teams participating in the tournament, as defeating Japan, the first candidate for the title, breaks the barrier of fear and dread, and this defeat may lead to an early final in the round of 16 between South Korea and Japan, if “The Samsons” lead their group.