Barbastro, penultimate in group 2 in the Segunda RFEF, had won three games in fourteen days this season, until yesterday when Espanyol crossed their path. Manolo González’s team succumbed in an incomprehensible and unpresentable way against a very inferior rival and added to all its woes in the League an unthinkable cup humiliation. A more than blushing romp. Barbastro is already part of black Perica history. After the joy of the victory against Celta, this unworthy defeat will return criticism to a squad that has not been able to live up to the task and to a club adrift that is holding its shareholders meeting today without the presence of its owner.

Surely Manolo González could not imagine what would happen when he formed his second unit, with Véliz and Cheddira up front and with Kumbulla at the back, suspended for the next game against Getafe. And, above all, after seeing that his team’s performance was what is expected of a First Team against the penultimate team in the Second Federation. The dominance was overwhelming from the beginning and the chances were immediate. However, the lack of success in the shot conditioned the coach’s entire plan.

Espanyol missed many chances in the first half

The match had to serve for several players to take a step forward. Like Véliz, Ünuvar or Aguado. All of them and many others clearly failed. If there was a protagonist in Espanyol’s best moments, it was Cheddira. The Italian-Moroccan player finished everything off, although never with the necessary finesse.

Before the fifth minute, the one from Loreto sent a shot to the crossbar after a corner kick. From there a siege began that would last half an hour. Cheddira returned to his old ways after a great combination between Tejero and Carlos Romero, but his shot went into the hands of Arnau Fábrega. Véliz took over and made a mistake in a one-on-one match. And so Espanyol faded away, continuing to dominate but no longer being able to find Fábrega.

The Barbastro players celebrate with the fans the 2-0 victory against Espanyol JAVIER BLASCO / EFE

After the restart, Espanyol began its descent into hell. The shame. The blue and white team lost order and Barbastro began to get dangerous. On one of those occasions Tejero ignored the ball and knocked down Sito Barrera inside the area. Barrera himself beat Pacheco with a shot to the center.

Urged by an inconceivable result, González moved the bench, but only a shot by Carlos Romero was close to the goal, which Arnau Fágrega avoided with a great save. With Espanyol disorganized and desperate, Barbastro’s second and final goal arrived. Once again, Sito Barrera scored with a long shot that Pacheco failed to clear. The parakeet team was not even able to score a goal on a tragic night.



Barbastro midfielder Sito Barrera (2-l) celebrates after scoring against Espanyol Javier Blasco / EFE

In the other Cup match with a Catalan team, CE Europa could not extend its dream and lost in the Nou Sardenya against a Las Palmas that suffered a lot against the Barcelona team. The Scotsman McBurnie was the main protagonist of the duel with two goals.

The Gracia team gave possession to their rival at the beginning and posed a very serious defense, waiting for the match to give them some option. The Canaries, for their part, had great chances but a fantastic Flere, local goalkeeper, kept his team alive in the first act.

After the break McBurnie scored with a formidable header right after the start. The Gracia team responded with a goal from Mahicas that defied all the laws of physics. The striker gave the ball a diabolical effect and when it seemed to be moving away from the goal, he retraced his steps to equalize. In the final stretch, Diego Martínez’s team pressed the accelerator and McBurnie scored the second with some luck. A heroic Europe tried until the end, but could not continue with its beautiful story.