Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/15/2024 – 8:03

The Anchieta meteorological station reached an accumulated 259.2 millimeters of rain in the 24-hour period on Sunday. It was the record in the entire historical series of the Alerta Rio System (since 1997).

This accumulated was approximately 40% higher than the historical average for January in that region – in just one day, it rained 138.4% of this month's average.

The same scenario was observed in Irajá (where Avenida Brasil was closed): 123.6% of the average established in January. In Madureira, they were almost 10% more than the monthly average – 109.7% in January.

“Due to the movement of a stationary cold front over the ocean, the municipality of Rio was hit by continuous rain, starting on Saturday afternoon. The rain cores showed a characteristic of slow movement through the city's neighborhoods”, stated the Operations Center.

Meteorologist Heráclito Alves, from the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), explained that there were already warnings for storms in the Southeast – where deaths occurred in São Paulo (2) and Rio – since Friday. “In addition, we had very high temperatures, very muggy weather, which helped to intensify the rains even more.”

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.