The purchase of arms in Mexico reached an all-time high in recent years, marked by the spiral of violence unleashed by drug cartels in the country.

An official study reveals that the acquisition of arms legally or illegally among the civilian population has grown steadily in recent years, reaching 352,000 in 2018, which represents an annual increase of 33%.

The document “Acquisition of weapons in Mexico 2012-18: findings of the National Survey of Victimization by Crimes in Mexico”, indicates that the majority of Mexicans who buy weapons for self-defense are “Young men who distrust the police forces and lives in rural areas or areas with strong criminal activity. “

This is a trend contrary to the phenomenon in the United States, where older people, especially the elderly, are the ones who acquire the most weapons.

Another difference with respect to the neighboring country is that in Mexico people with higher education and income are those who acquire weapons, which breaks with the hypotheses formulated at the beginning of the study.

A clandestine grave in the municipality of El Salto in the state of Jalisco (Mexico). Photo EFE

The report, prepared by Carlos Pérez Ricart, a member of the Center for Economic Research and Teaching (CIDE), based on data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), for the first time identifies the number of weapons in the possession of unrelated people to crime or drug trafficking.

Pérez Ricart estimates that, between 2012 and 2018, at least 1,890,000 households had a firearm for their protection, 5.5% of all Mexican households.

“If we assume that the average number of people living in a house is 3.6 inhabitants in our country, we infer that there were at least 6.8 million people that they had access to firearms from the comfort of their home, “he explained.

Can be more

The specialist states that the number of Mexicans with at least one gun in their home could be higher than the survey, “because one of the big problems that the surveys have is that a good percentage of people do not admit to having weapons, even if they have them. “

In his extensive study, the researcher assures that living in an environment of insecurity exposes people to be victims of crime, which in turn multiplies the chances that an attacked person “feels the need to acquire a weapon to defend yourselfespecially because he lost confidence in the police. “

“We saw that people who have been victimized tend to be people who buy weapons. We call this the contagion effect, which acts like an epidemic: if you have already been victimized, you are more likely to buy weapons,” said the researcher.

The document cites the case of Marcos, 62, who lives in Ecatepec, a huge poor suburb north of the capital. He bought two handguns in 2017 after a robbery at home while on vacation. “We live in a neighborhood where the police are conspicuous by their absence and luckily the robbery occurred when we were not at home, but if we had been with what would have defended my family,” asked the man, who said that also “I taught to shoot to my daughters. “

The problem is that the weapons he acquired them on the illegal circuitTherefore, they are not registered with the Ministry of Defense.

Several regions of Mexico, especially the north, in the border provinces with the United States, are dominated by drug cartels. Massacres are very frequent, products of the struggles between these organizations for regional control.

The spiral of violence that has arisen since 2006 shows almost 350,000 dead and 77,000 missing in the country, and the numbers continue to climb dramatically.

It is in this context that the reaction of the civilian population takes place, which decides to arm itself to defend itself.

Source: ANSA and Clarín

PB