I had foreseen it and it finally came to pass. This Tuesday, August 8, the European Copernicus climate crisis monitoring program confirmed that July was the warmest month since there are monitoring records on this matter. During the past month, the planet’s temperature exceeded the average for the pre-industrial period (1850-1900) by 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“The year 2023 is currently the third warmest year to date, with 0.43 degrees Celsius above the recent average, and the global average temperature in July is 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels,” said Samantha. Burgess, scientist and deputy director of Copernicus, it’s a statement.

Last month it exceeded the last global temperature record with 0.33 degrees, also recorded in a month of July (2019); and it is 0.72 degrees above the average for the month of July in the previous period (1991-2020).

For experts it has not been shocking news, since on July 27, before the end of the month, scientists indicated that it was “extremely likely” that July 2023 would be the warmest month on record.

“Climate change is here. It’s terrifying. And this is just the beginning. The era of global boiling has arrived”pointed out the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, on July 28.

A “boiling”, in the words of Guterres, which also affects the oceans. Sea surface temperatures have been abnormally high since last April and the levels recorded in July are unprecedented.

Scientists point out that people can become aware of this phenomenon simply by getting into the sea.

The prelude to serious consequences for humanity

Fires in Greece and Canada, strong heat waves throughout the global North and parts of China, as well as thousands of deaths related to high temperatures are some of the consequences of global warming.

Scenarios that scientists have already proven to be closely related to human action, especially due to the use of fossil fuels such as coal, oil or gas, among others.

The scientific group World Weather Attribution (WWA) has published several reports showing that the recent heat waves in Europe and the United States would have been “virtually impossible” without the human contribution.

He also accuses that the July data, even if only temporary, demonstrates the urgency of making “more ambitious” efforts to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions.

“We have just witnessed new records for both global air and ocean surface temperatures in July. These records have dire consequences for populations and the planet, which are exposed to more extreme, frequent and intense events,” Burgess argued.

Right now, humanity is touching the limit set at the climate summit in Paris in 2015: to exceed pre-industrial levels by 1.5 degrees Celsius. That is the maximum margin that humanity must allow to avoid even more catastrophic consequences than those that are already being experienced.

And in July of this year that barrier was reached temporarily. According to scientists, exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius would be a point of “no return”. However, that red line has not yet been crossed, since it refers to the sum of many months and not just one.

As far as 2023 is concerned, the Earth could continue to break heat records due to the El Niño phenomenon. This cyclical weather phenomenon, which especially affects the Pacific, often means additional global warming.

With AFP, Reuters and EFE