No month of April had managed to create as much employment as this. What’s more, there has only been one other month in history in which more jobs have been added than in April 2023, but we have to go back to July 2005, in the middle of the real estate bubble and with a process of regularization of immigrants involved. Now, without a bubble, with a war in Ukraine and a price crisis, in just 30 days Social Security has managed to incorporate 238,436 average contributors in original terms, a record that takes the system to a new maximum: there are already more than 20 6 million workers in Spain, a milestone in a labor market that maintains surprising dynamism. “The labor market works robustly, strongly, it is no longer contaminated by the economic turmoil but the other way around: it is helping to overcome it,” boasted the Secretary of State for Employment, Joaquín Pérez Rey, at a press conference.

Unemployment has also fallen, although in this case to a much lesser extent and without registering any record: there are 73,890 fewer unemployed, a smaller cut than in 2022 and the period of economic recovery prior to the pandemic (2014-2019) and almost a third part of the positions created. This gap between employment and unemployment may be due to two factors: firstly, that this month many discontinuous fixed lines that were inactive but were not counted as unemployed have been activated; and, in the same way, because the active population is also increasing, that is, those people who are of working age and are looking for a job, although they do not have to be registered in the SEPE offices.

Despite being the lowest figure in a month of April since 2008, unemployment in Spain stands at 2,788,370 people, with the highest unemployment rate in the euro area. And this without taking into account the unemployed with limited availability or specific job demand, which would place real unemployment at 3,313,921 people. This would include those hundreds of thousands of intermittent permanent workers that the Government has not yet quantified and that it will not do until after the elections, as Pérez Rey recognized. “We have made a lot of progress. We will be in a position to provide that information at the next press conference or the next. Throughout the summer », he specified.

Temporality, at a minimum



The excellent tourist campaign that has been registered this Holy Week is the architect of this miracle of employment, which is growing again at a rate of 3% year-on-year and manages to decouple from GDP, which is only advancing by 0.5%. In fact, the hospitality industry has been the great engine of the labor market this April, to the point that it has created more than half of the new jobs by adding 120,000 contributors. It is followed, albeit very far, by commerce, with almost 19,000 more workers, and the leisure and entertainment sector (4,217 more).

It should also be noted that the rate of job creation is more than double the average in sectors with high added value, such as information technology and telecommunications, which is growing at 7.5% year-on-year; professional, scientific and technical activities, which present an advance of 6.3%; or the energy supply (6.7%). On the contrary, the only sector that has lost steam this month is education, with almost 1,100 fewer teachers.

In turn, the month of April breaks two new records: the highest number in the history of affiliated women, who for the first time exceed the barrier of 9.7 million, and a new minimum for temporary employment. One more month almost half of the new contracts are permanent and the precariousness rate falls to 14%, half of what was registered before the labor reform, just over a year ago. Temporary employment among those under 30 years of age has been further reduced, by falling from 53% to 21%, 22 percentage points less. Taken together, there are now almost 2.9 million more affiliates with an indefinite contract than in December 2021, the last month before the reform came into force.

But April also leaves some shadows in employment. Hiring has decreased significantly, 20% compared to last year, and more intensely in permanent contracts. Similarly, of the more than 530,000 permanent contracts, only 42% were full-time, and their mortality is higher, since 27,000 people signed more than one contract that is supposed to be fixed in this month of April.