The police investigation at Inez Weski’s law firm must also have hit like a bombshell in the hard criminal environment, experts say. Although strict rules are attached to a search, it cannot be ruled out that detectives – whether accidentally or not – have had access to confidential documents from other clients. That is what professors who specialize in criminal law say. “This is really a disaster for the big boys.”

#Historical #raid #Inez #Weski #office #criminal #nervous