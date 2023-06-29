Peruvian pride! The national film director Francisco Lombardi has been selected, along with 397 other people, including actors, casting directors, executives, film editors, etc., to be invited to belong to the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciencesan American organization created to promote the film industry in the world and which organizes the annual awards for Hollywood films, known worldwide as the Oscar awards.

What motivated Francisco Lombardi to be invited by the Academy?

According to the A-Frame page, the official digital magazine of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the director of films such as “The city and the Dogs” and “Pantaleon and the visitors” he was chosen, along with others involved in film development, because of his talent and impact on the world of film, as noted by Academy CEO Bill Kramer and the organization’s president Janet Yang.

"The city and the dogs" (1985) was the film that launched Francisco Lombardi to stardom. Photo: Inka Films.

“The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals to our membership. They represent extraordinary global talent across all film disciplines and have had a vital impact on the arts and sciences of film and on film fans throughout. the world,” they said.

What other characters were invited to be part of the organization?

The list of guests presented by the Academy includes great characters in the world of cinema, including actors, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary filmmakers, executives, film editors, makeup artists, public relations, musicians, producers, animation directors, sound engineers, visual effects staff, writers, and many others.

Among those that stand out are Austin Butler (Elvis), Keke Palmer (nope!) and Stephanie Hsu (Everything everywhere at the same time) between the actors; Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), Maria Schrader (She Said) and Carlos López Estrada (Raya and the Last Dragon) among the directors. In addition, singers of the stature of Taylor Swift and The Weeknd They were also invited for their work in “Where the crabs sing” and “Avatar: the path of water”, respectively.

Austin Butler (“Elvis”) and Taylor Swift were other characters invited to belong to the Academy. Photo: composition LR/Warner Bros./Getty Images

What movies did Francisco Lombardi direct?