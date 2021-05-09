Álvaro Cervera continues to write part of the history of Cádiz. Yesterday the yellows, with three days to go, certified their mathematical permanence after beating Huesca 2-1 at the Ramón de Carranza, leaving a new record in the history of the Cadista club. It is the first time that the yellow team reaches mathematical salvation in LaLiga Santander on matchday 35. Not even in the 1987-88 season, the club’s best historic campaign, did Cádiz manage to close their stay so early, when they did so on matchday 36.

Cervera himself said a week ago at a press conference that he is not worried about the records or exceeding the data of any coach, but the reality is that little by little he continues to beat goals within the Cadista club since his arrival at the entity five years ago . The historical data of Cádiz in LaLigaSantander are not good, and it is that the yellow ones, to get permanence, they always did it in the last days.

The 1987-88 season is the one that currently holds the record for the club’s best season in the First Division. Even so, those of Víctor Espárrago could not breathe and guarantee their permanence until matchday 36, one more than the Cádiz of the current campaign, Álvaro Cervera’s 2020-21. Of course, the balance of the yellow team until matchday 35 was better in 1987-88, when the Asparagus team added 11 wins, 11 draws and 13 defeats (one more draw and one less defeat than Cervera). The position in the leaderboard was the same, the eleventh. A privileged position.

Now, the next data to overcome would be the team’s final position in the standings once the season is over. Victor Espárrago holds the record in twelfth position. Cervera still has the opportunity to write a new best historical season.

Fali, Marcos Mauro and ‘Choco’ showed their happiness for the permanence

The Cádiz players did not hesitate to show their happiness for mathematically achieving the goal set at the beginning of the campaign. Fali said he was “very happy, I am very happy. These teams risk their lives, we too and we want to compete even if we are saved. We have a shield on our chest that more than one would like to have and we are going to respect our teammates, we are going to compete until the end ”.

The center-back also insisted that “it was a good decision to come to Cádiz. I owe a lot to Cádiz. The club always shook my hand when I passed the pandemic. The whole club helped me.” Along the same lines, he added, “I will never be able to give back to Cádiz everything it has given me. I still have to burst my head to try to give back what I can to the club ”.

Fali told the fans that: “Enjoy all this, you deserve it. We had in mind that they deserved to be here. Hopefully next year they can be in Carranza singing goals and cheering us on.” Marcos Mauro also showed his happiness. “We are very happy because we can finally say with all the words that we achieved the goal. There are many teams fighting for permanence, it is a goal achieved. Happy for everything this group has achieved.”

Regarding his goal, the Argentine said that “I am happy to be able to help as much as I can. Happy for the goal, which has served to win, but I am even happier for having achieved permanence.” Finally he dedicated the permanence to the fans: “This is a feat and we all have to be happy. Club, players, coaching staff and everyone who is part of Cádiz CF. Of course we want to dedicate it to the fans, we notice a lot that they are not in the field and goes for them. “

‘Choco’ Lozano was also happy for the victory that certified his permanence: “It is a joy. We have suffered a lot against a team that had the need to win. Mathematically we stayed one more year in First Division and we have to enjoy this. I am very proud of the team’s work. Cádiz returned to the First Division after a long time, we must give a lot of credit to the entire team and coaching staff. It has not been easy at all. ” And to the fans, “I tell you to enjoy it, we hope to see you soon in the stands because you are very important to us.”