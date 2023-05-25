Deportivo Pereira achieved this Wednesday, without a doubt, the most important victory in its 79-year history. When the star won in December, against Medellín, he did it with two draws and testing the hearts of his fans in a tiebreaker from the penalty spot.

It is not just any party. Pereira, who had never played in an international tournament, beat Boca Juniors, the six-time Copa Libertadores champion, 1-0, making it difficult for them to qualify and put those led by Alejandro Restrepo in the race for qualification.

Pereira went from disappointment to euphoria in just one minute. He had already had an unbeatable option of going up front after a penalty that was much discussed by the people of Boca, due to a push from Marcelo Weigandt to Arley Rodríguez.

Without Carlos Ramírez on the field, in charge of taking the penalties in Pereira, Juan Pablo Zuluaga assumed responsibility and stood in front of the ball: goalkeeper Sergio Romero held on and saved the charge. That was in the 77th minute.

But only a minute passed. And in that period, Pereira recovered the ball, Johan Bocanegra sent a cross into the area and Arley Rodríguez, who had entered the second half, got up, put his head in and sent the ball into the back of the goal. Great goal!

It was a nice revenge for Pereira, who had already touched glory at La Bombonera, where they were winning with a goal from Jimer Fory at 76. Boca won it in their jersey between minute 89 and stoppage time.

Now, Pereira hit back. He won the qualifying zone for the round of 16, with seven points, and it’s up to himself to secure that box, playing two games as a visitor, against Monagas and Colo Colo.

A year ago, no Pereira fan would have imagined seeing his team thinking of advancing in the Libertadores. Until a few months ago, the club had never had international participation. Now, a star adorns his shield and he charged a great of the continent, no matter how bad his game is.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

sports deputy editor

