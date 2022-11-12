Historical of Cruz Azul rejects the possible arrival of Fernando León to the team

Cruz Azul is looking to reinforce its squad for Clausura 2023 in Liga MX and close all its signings before the season begins. The board will seek that Raúl Gutiérrez can work with the entire team and the team arrives better profiled at the beginning of the campaign. According to the most recent reports, the La Noria team is looking for a central defender and a forward.
To occupy the position of central defender, the Celeste Machine would be probing Luis Fernando León, a 29-year-old Ecuadorian central defender who currently plays for Atlético de San Luis. The former Barcelona de Guayaquil player would be a direct request from ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez. Given the possible arrival of the South American element, the first criticisms have already emerged.
Emmanuel ‘Tito’ Villa, one of Cruz Azul’s historical players, rejected the possible signing of León with the Machine, considering that the club needs a first-rate central defender, and that the Ecuadorian is not. Through his social networks, the former striker of the Machine indicated the following:
“Cruz Azul needs a central hierarchical leader, a leader who puts order behind and is that important pillar of the backbone. You can’t go wrong again (as with Luis Abram and Ramiro Funes Mori) in a position as important as that. Hopefully I was wrong, but I don’t think León is that footballer.”
– Emmanuel Villa
According to the reporter Adrián Esparza Oteo, from the TUDN network, next week the directors of Cruz Azul and Atlético San Luis will meet to define the conditions for the signing of the Ecuadorian defender. According to this report, the Machine would buy the defender and no exchange would take place.
#Historical #Cruz #Azul #rejects #arrival #Fernando #León #team
Leave a Reply