Barcelona thrashed a competitive Real Madrid 5-2, sealed their spot in the Champions League semi-finals and enjoyed a historic celebration for football at the Camp Nou, which set a new world attendance record for a women’s game with 91,553 spectators.

The current champions of the competition had been preparing for this historic event for months and the public did not fail them: the fans gathered at the Barcelona stadium managed to surpass the 90,185 who attended the United States-China match in the 1999 World Cup final, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena (California), an all-time record for women’s soccer.

Pushed by their fans, the azulgranas, who had already left the tie half sentenced after winning 3-1 in Madrid in the first leg, sealed the pass with another resounding result (5-2) on a night designed to be remembered. Mapi León (8), Aitana Bonmatí (52), Claudia Pina (55), Alexia Putellas (62) and Graham Hansen (70) scored the goals for Barça, while Olga Carmona scored for Real Madrid (16 penalties) and Claudia Zornoza (48).



“It was super magical, the game was over and people didn’t want to go home”celebrated its captain, and winner of the last Ballon d’Or, Alexia Putellas, in statements to the international media ‘DAZN’.

“There were a lot of people, a lot of girls, what happened today is undoubtedly historic”he underlined.



A huge mosaic that read “More than empowerment” (“More than empowerment”) was the perfect environment for the feat.

“We never would have imagined that this was possible, because this simply never happened before, and we didn’t watch women’s football matches on TV. I hope this is just the beginning,” concluded the 24-year-old midfielder Aitana Bonmatí.

