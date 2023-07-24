Honor to whom honor is due. This phrase made sense this Sunday after Michael Phelps rise from his seat and celebrate the swimmer’s feat Leon Marchand who broke his last current record and he did it with a huge gap at the 2023 Fukuoka Swimming World Championships.

The test was carried out 400 meters styles when the Frenchman jumped into the water to make history. In the first instance he was surpassed by the mark but when he got the pace there was no one to stop him, with each lap he took more time from the record of the Olympic multi-medalist who now had to applaud the achievement.

Michael Phelps celebrated the Frenchman’s achievement | Photo: EFE

In the end Marchand did a time of 4:02.50, surpassing Phelps’ 4:03.84 that was forged in 2008 and since then no one has come close to breaking it. After touching the finish line, the same American stood up to applaud the Frenchman and recognize his great achievement. After

He went down to the award ceremony to award the medal from his hands and his record to Léon Marchand.

“It’s been crazy, one of the most painful things I’ve ever done. It was incredible to do it here and the time is crazy,” he told the Olympic Games website. “It’s excellent, I train every day for it. I’m two seconds faster than my previous record, I broke the record

World Cup, that’s incredible, I don’t know what to say”, he commented.

Léon Marchand took gold and set a new world record | Photo: EFE

The competition was put aside in the end but in results, Marchand kept the gold, Carson Foster in the silver and seto daiya he took bronze in these games held in Japan.