The Liga MX Femenil had the objective of developing and providing opportunities to Mexican soccer players and today, that statement is more than true, as our soccer players continue to receive new opportunities to grow in other leagues around the world thanks to the approach of the Liga MX Femenil.
That is the case of the former goalkeeper of Bravas de Juárez, Cruz Azul and León Gabriela Herrera who, in a historic event, was officially presented as a new reinforcement of Club Gimnasia y Esgrima.
We say historic because not only is she one more Mexican soccer player who will try her luck on another stage, but she is also the first international reinforcement by the club and on the side of our country, Herrera will be the first Mexican to function in professional soccer. Argentinian.
Herrera, 31, has a long history in the MX League, as he participated with the Tuzas del Pachuca where he began his football journey and then played three tournaments with the León emeralds where he managed to get more minutes.
After passing through Léon, Herrera changed his mind and went on to reinforce the goal of the Celeste Machine of Cruz Azul in 2020, remaining for two tournaments with those of the capital.
Later, in January 2021, Gabriela Herrera was presented as a reinforcement of the Bravas de Juárez who were looking to cover their goal after the departure of Stefani Jiménez to Atlético de San Luis.
Today, Gabriela Herrera is already in La Plata, ready to join the ranks of Gimnasia for at least the next year, with the hope of being able to adapt and consolidate herself in a good way in the squad and, in this way, be able to exalt the name of our country and of our league in what today is the highest professional women’s soccer circuit in Argentina.
