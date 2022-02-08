TO GAUCHA LAND! ???

the archer @Gaby27Herrera makes history as the first Mexican and player of the #LigaBBVAMXFemenil to be part of the highest category of women’s soccer in Argentina by joining @FemeninoCGE

The details ?????https://t.co/j530Jxeokt pic.twitter.com/I06WWJXa80

– LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) February 7, 2022