OfCindy Boden shut down

Angela Merkel will give her last government statement in the Bundestag on Thursday. The background is the EU summit. Her possible successor is also ready. News ticker.

On Thursday from 9 a.m., Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU *) will deliver a government statement in the Bundestag.

Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet * (CDU) is also present at the subsequent debate – his first speech in the Berlin Parliament after a good 23 years.

This live ticker for the Bundestag debate is continuously updated.

Update from June 24th, 9:15 a.m .: Merkel says that the EU’s development plan must be used to “set the course for Europe’s future” – Merkel named the climate and digitization as priorities in her government statement in the Bundestag.

Update from June 24th, 9:10 am: The EU heads of government want to discuss the crisis response and the strengthening of health protection, explains Merkel with regard to the pandemic. “It is important that we start the discussion about this at this European Council,” said Merkel in the Bundestag. The CDU politician believes that entries from third countries are not yet adequately coordinated. “I will comment critically,” emphasizes Merkel. Germany supports the gradual creation of a health union, explains Merkel.

Merkel on government declaration in the Bundestag: Chancellor stands behind joint corona vaccine procurement in the EU

Update from June 24th, 9:05 a.m .: For the EU summit, Merkel lists several topics that should be discussed. Around Corona, it should be about the joint Covid certificate. Also about the worldwide distribution of vaccines. At this point she makes another detour to get the vaccine in Europe. She describes the joint procurement as correct again, anything else would have “seriously disrupted life in a common internal market”.

Update from June 24th, 9:03 a.m .: Merkel begins her speech. It starts with Corona. “We can now be cautiously optimistic in Europe,” she says in view of the declining numbers. The number of people vaccinated is also increasing. “Even if there is reason to be optimistic, the pandemic is not over yet.” Especially not in the poor countries, emphasizes Merkel. And for Germany, too, the Chancellor said: “We must remain vigilant.”

Update from June 24th, 9 a.m .: The Bundestag debate begins this Thursday. Chancellor Angela Merkel is about to take the podium for her speech at the EU summit (see first report).

Update from June 24th, 8:45 a.m .: At around 9 a.m., Angela Merkel (CDU) comes back to the Bundestag’s lectern – probably for the last time for a government statement. Your time in Parliament is coming to an end. SPD politician Martin Schulz praised her on Phoenix shortly before the speech as always “well briefed, well prepared”. Thomas de Maizière (CDU), who has seen her in the cabinet for a long time, also agrees. One of the things that distinguish them is their ability to negotiate – “and for a long time”.

Merkel is expected to make the last government statement before the EU summit – Laschet premiere afterwards

First report from June 24th: Berlin – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) is on the final round. After 16 years in office, she will no longer run in the federal election * in the autumn. Accordingly, she is currently completing appointments with the addition “probably the last time”. So this Thursday again an appointment in the Bundestag – your government declaration.

On Wednesday, she was in front of the MPs again to answer questions. Namely in the government survey – which she denied without any major accidents, but with a few laughs as usual.

The reason for her speech from 9 a.m. is the two-day EU summit. Before the meeting of the 27 heads of state and government, which begins in Brussels in the afternoon, she wants to inform MPs about the issues and to mark her course for the meeting. And this EU summit is full of explosives. Corona *, Russia, Turkey, migration: Merkel and her colleagues are looking for a common line on key political issues. However, the two-day meeting is overshadowed by the dispute with Hungary over a new law restricting information on sexual minorities. More than half of the 27 EU states consider it discriminatory and demand countermeasures – including Germany.

EU summit with Merkel – previously the Chancellor’s probably last government statement: overview of topics

Here is an overview of key issues that Merkel could address in her government statement:

Hungary’s law: The draft adopted last week foresees a ban on publications that are accessible to children and young people and in which sexuality is presented that differs from that of the heterosexual. In addition, advertising should be banned in which homosexuals or transsexuals appear as part of normal social life. The critics are demanding legal action against Hungary by the EU Commission. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán * rejects all allegations of discrimination. At the summit, they should speak “face to face”, as an EU representative said. Result uncertain.

Corona pandemic: The pandemic is developing favorably almost everywhere, and more and more Europeans are vaccinated. The digital Covid certificate for vaccinated, convalescent and tested people will be available throughout the EU from July 1st. But many are concerned about the spreading delta variant of the corona virus. Merkel calls, among other things, for better coordination in dealing with travelers from mutation areas. Merkel said on Tuesday that a uniform approach had not yet been entirely successful. In addition, the 27 states want to advise on how they can better prepare for future pandemics now.

Russia: Does the EU have to change its strategy in dealing with Russia? A fundamental debate is planned for Thursday evening. The EU foreign affairs representative Josep Borrell has proposed a three-pronged strategy: to put Russia in place when it comes to violations of the law; make the EU more resilient; Exploring cooperation where it appears possible, for example in climate policy or international counter-terrorism. Germany and France started their own initiative shortly before the summit. Among other things, they brought up a return to top EU and Russian meetings, which has not existed since the beginning of the Crimean crisis in 2014.

Turkey: The EU wants to persuade the government in Ankara to adopt a less confrontational policy and to comply with the 2016 refugee pact. For this reason, she promises Turkey further support in caring for Syrian refugees and talks about expanding the customs union. The EU Commission should soon present a specific proposal for new refugee aid. A first draft plans to provide Turkey with a further 3.5 billion euros from the EU budget by 2024. It is controversial among the EU states how quickly the talks about a possible expansion of the customs union should proceed.

Migration: The Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi wants to persuade countries like Germany and France to take some of the migrants arriving via the Mediterranean from his country. However, he cannot expect any great accommodation. Overall, there is next to no progress in asylum and migration policy within the EU *. Therefore one turns again to the external aspects: The draft of the summit declaration speaks of agreements with countries of origin and transit countries. The aim is to prevent people from fleeing to Europe, which is often dangerous. At the same time, there is a specific new concern: the withdrawal of NATO troops from Afghanistan could make the situation there even more unsafe and drive even more people to flee to Europe.

Premiere for Laschet: Speech in debate on Merkel’s government declaration planned

Merkel was given 20 minutes for her speech. One hour is planned for the subsequent debate, in which all parliamentary groups in the Bundestag * have their say. And there will even be a premiere for the CDU boss and Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet after a long abstinence in the Bundestag. In the debate on Merkel’s government declaration, he wants to give his first speech in parliament for a good 23 years. The North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister will speak on behalf of the Union as a member of the Federal Council. Laschet was a member of the Bundestag from 1994 to 1998; he last spoke in plenary on April 23, 1998. (cibo / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.