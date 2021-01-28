Gerardo Iglesias, general secretary of the PCE, at a rally in 1986. BERNARDO PÉREZ

Historical memory has lost a battle in the Constitutional Court. The court of guarantees has closed the way to the attempt to investigate cases of torture that occurred during the Franco regime. By eight votes to three, the Constitutional Court considered in its plenary session this week that the Amnesty law prevents a return to those events, which would also already be prescribed.

The case was raised by the former secretary general of the PCE, Gerardo Iglesias, who in 2018 filed a complaint in Asturias for the criminal prosecution of members of the Oviedo Political Social Brigade who inflicted torture on him in the 1970s. The matter was filed by the Provincial Court, and Iglesias filed an appeal before the Constitutional Court. After a debate of more than two hours, the court of guarantees ruled by a majority that with that judicial decision the rights of the former PCE leader were not violated, since the resolutions by which his complaint was inadmissible represented a reasoned response to the refusal to investigate the facts.

The Constitutional Court has endorsed that file because the denounced events occurred almost 50 years ago, when the crime referred to in the complaint, that against humanity, did not appear in the Criminal Code until 2003. The ruling considers that this criminal figure cannot be estimated because the Constitution itself prohibits retroactive application. The majority also agreed that the Amnesty law of 77 prevents prosecution of this type of act, which in any case would have already prescribed.

The vice president of the court, Encarnación Roca, and the magistrates Juan Antonio Xiol and María Luisa Balaguer disagreed and will formulate individual votes. His thesis is that the work of recovering historical memory must include the clarification of facts of this nature. In his opinion, there is a social debate about the validity of the Amnesty law. For this reason, the court of guarantees would have to assume this type of matter and have the possibility of ruling on that law in the light of historical memory and international law.