Valentina Barrios gave Colombia this Tuesday the first medal in the 2022 edition of the Under-20 World Athletics Championships, which is disputed in Cali.

Barrios, born in Barranquilla 20 years ago, achieved a national record with a record of 57.84 meters, to get the silver medal. She got it on her fourth pitch.

Adriana Villagos, from Serbia, hung the gold with a mark of 63.52 meters, a record for the championship, and the Uruguayan Manuela Rotundo completed the podium, with 55.11 meters.

Photo: Courtesy Running Colombia

Valentina Barrios’ reaction after winning the silver medal

“Very comforting, since the last World Cup we’ve been pulling there, that we have to give it more. You’ve already been to a World Cup and not being on the podium…” Barrios told the Running Colombia portal.

“Being on top and motivating others helps a lot. You can give more and it was clear that you could,” added the Barranquillera.

Barrios studies in the United States and has his second presentation in a World Athletics Championship in Cali. Last year, in Nairobi, he finished in fifth place.

The Colombian had two other launches with which she could have also secured the silver: the third, of 56.39, and the fifth, of 57.62.

“Since I went to study, I told myself ‘Valentina, we have to work hard, 54 cannot be your end, not only for Colombia but for you,’ added the medalist.

