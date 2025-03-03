Sunday afternoon with cold in the stadium, as my correspondents tell me, with which I cannot speak because of the stridency – there are things that, instead of improving, worsen – of the megaphony. In front of TV, I hope that the realization approach to the culprit of such berridos, but I only see how, with an improper dynamism of the condition of static advertising, a Ukrainian platform for cryptocurrency exchange is announced with great visual deployment.

First part. Two goals of two youth players, of those who, as a child, you end up considering a category that authorizes you to change three of its chromos for a more renowned one. They are called Casadó and Martín and, at the end of the first part, they congratulate themselves with a joy that moves and feeds the collective identity. 46,324 spectators. It is a capacity that would deserve a more colorful game and that, perhaps for that, inspires Pedri to burst the crosscade of the porter of the Real. Shortly after, Araújo’s goal formalizes the placidity of the day.

During the break, with the group of culés with which I share a vision of the party, one of those discussions that I do not know if they are genuinely culés or typical of who suffers the opulence syndrome is initiated: Who should we immediately change to, thinking in Europe, avoid possible injuries? From a logical point of view, it is a sensible debate. With 4-0 (Lewandowski has just marked), the dosing of efforts is part of the performance. But, from the point of view of the show, it seems that we are more aware of saving energy than of the pleasure of seeing plays such as those that, stubbornly and obsessively, Lamine Yamal tries. The result allows a relaxation that is transmitted to conversations. Now, someone explains that Neymar would like to return to Barça in summer to, at the price of bargain, prepare the next World Cup. The discussion works and several reflections on the Brazilian emerge, even the comment of an amateur – the youngest – that reminds us that the idol that inspires Lamine Yamal is not Messi, but Neymar.

Hansi Flick, skilled in the administration of efforts, returns the ball to the field ALEJANDRO GARCÍA / EFE

We do not always value the privilege that represents talking about hypotheses as remote and fantasy as it is while playing a game that, when there is half an hour of play, we won 4-0 with the satisfaction of having recovered leadership. Another member of the tribe, repeating what has just heard on the radio, says “is a game without history.” It is a cliché that we all understand, but that is not faithful to the preparation work to channel the result without suffering too much. From the history of football with capital letters, the posterity is in charge, which separates the memorable grain from the expendable straw. Example: the book, which has just come out, World History in 12 football matchesby Stefano Bizzotto (ed. Circle of chalk). Most matches are of selections and there are none of Barça, or Madrid. The story, then, is relative. Even the wise who, like Bizzotto, know how to tell it, end up defending a hierarchy that, by luck, the followers of clubs we should not follow. We feed our own sentimental education, with many games such as yesterday, apparently placid, but at the service of an increasingly stimulating present.