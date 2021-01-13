Historian Gérard Leidet who, with the Promemo association, is the linchpin, explains this original editorial project: “The texts gathered here, within the framework of the centenary of the Congress of Tours, and drawn up from several very diverse requests, should make it possible to explore some aspects of the history of the French Communist Party in the Bouches-du-Rhône, its origins until the end of the 20th centurye century. The meeting of these contributions does not constitute, let us say it from the start, a continuous history of the PCF which remains, in the departmental framework, to be written. These articles are sometimes the result of several years of individual and collective work, bringing together activists and academics, and each in their own way reflect an attitude of research that is patient and well-argued. “ And, from this point of view, the bet is held. Both a historical study of the communist realities of Marseille and their region, of the left and of the workers’ movement, this work with diverse voices helps to think about politics today.