Mexico.- Historic day for Mexico and for Leslie Single who has been crowned as world champion in the -67 kgs category in the Taekwondo tournament that was held in Guadalajara. The Mexican prevailed in a close fight against the Serbian Aleksandra Perisic so that in three rounds the native of Mexicali would keep the gold medal and make history in her short career.

The 21-year-old athlete entered the history books of Mexican sports, especially for the taekwondo where it is known that the achievements are almost assured. Soltero joins Óscar Mendiola who won the title in 1979. Edna Días who won it in 2005. Then for 2007 María del Rosario Espinoza from Sinaloa and the last one had been Uriel Adriano in 2013, now Leslie Soltero in 2022 gives a medal to Mexico.

The Metropolitan Aquatic Center from the city of Guadalajara became a branch of jubilation at the feat of the Mexican who was able to prevail in the fight. But it was not easy at all because the road was complicated. She first had to measure herself in the semifinals against the Spanish Cecilia Castro whom she defeated in 3 rounds 6-6, 5-6 and 3-3 in order to face the Serbian who had beaten the Brazilian Milena Titoneli.

Leslie Soltero is proclaimed Taekwondo champion | Photo: Jam Media

“I have no words, I am very happy, we have worked a lot and I am very grateful to the public for these cheers they gave me. That raised my spirits, I knew I could. There are many years of preparation and it is not just this cycle. I am still I was shocked, without a doubt putting my heart in the area was the most important thing because I am Mexican and we are warriors,” Soltero said after the fight and receiving her medal and being on the top of the podium.

We recommend you read

Now his path is to fight to get to represent Mexico in the 2024 Paris Olympics that are just around the corner, “It was my first cycle of Grand Prix where I got a bronze that didn’t leave me satisfied and now I was coming for the gold and I got it. A short cycle was made and we have the goal of reaching Paris,” added the Mexican who is preparing to celebrate her title and continue preparing for what is to come.