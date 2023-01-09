Mexico.- The President of the United States, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr, arrived at Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) to reunite with Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) and Canadian Justin Trudeau at the North American Leaders Summit.

Joe Biden’s plane arrived at AIFA at around 7:30 p.m.one of the main works in AMLO’s six-year term, who was present to receive the democrat face to face.

The arrival of the president occurred with a war band of the Mexican Army, a red carpet and a large operation with more than ten trucks ready to make the transfer.

It should be remembered that Jill Biden’s husband confirmed just a few hours before that his flight would land at Felipe Ángelessince the previous version indicated the International Airport of Mexico City as the point of arrival.

The X Summit of North American Leaders will take place in Mexico from January 9 to 11 and will be attended by the leaders of Canada, the United States, as well as the host country.

Some of the topics to be discussedaccording to information from the secretary of foreign relations, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, will be climate change, environment, equity, diversity, inclusion, migration, economy, health, securityamong others.

Joe Biden visit

The visit of the man born on November 20, 1942 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, took place in the midst of a context of military action in some areas of the Mexican Republic.

An example of this is the recent arrest of Antonio Oseguera, also known as ‘Tony Montana’, brother of Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, ‘El Mencho’, founding leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG).

We recommend you read:

On the other hand, last Thursday, January 5, one of the US government’s priority targets was arrested in the Jesús María town in Culiacán, Sinaloa: Ovidio “El Ratón” Guzmán López, the son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán who He led, along with his brothers, one of the factions of the Sinaloa Cartel.