The South African national team, also known as the Bafana Bafana, have had a long history when it comes to sports, and although they are more famous for their rugby performance, their soccer team has been talked about on several occasions. Currently, they are in the quarterfinals of this edition of the Africa Cup, but they have already won a CAN in 1996 and organized a World Cup in 2010. Here we bring you some of the best in the history of their team:
Considered the greatest goalkeeper in South Africa's history, Khune is known for his excellent reflexes and footplay skills. In addition, he is the second player who has played the most matches for the South African team.
He was the starting right back of that great trophy that they won in the golden era of the South African team between 1990 and 2000. With him, they took home, or rather stayed home, the African Cup of Nations (CAN) that It was played in South Africa in 1996.
Another solid central defender, Mokoena is known for his time with Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth in the English Premier League, and for being the youngest player to debut for the South African national team. Furthermore, he is the player who has played the most matches for Bafana Bafana in history.
A reliable central defender, Fish had a successful career at European clubs such as Lazio and Charlton Athletic. In addition, he was one of the scorers of that 1996 CAN that they won.
Considered one of the greatest South African defenders of all time, Lucas was a leader both on and off the field. He spent most of his career at England's Leeds United, where he became an iconic figure.
A skilled midfielder, Pienaar enjoyed a distinguished career in Europe, playing for clubs such as Ajax, Borussia Dortmund and Everton.
A creative midfielder, Moshoeu played a key role in South Africa's 1996 CAN victory and had a successful career in both South Africa and Turkey. Unfortunately he passed away in 2015 due to illness.
Fortune enjoyed a career in Europe, including a significant spell at Manchester United, where he played under the management of Sir Alex Ferguson.
He is the top scorer in the history of the South African national team and had a successful career in Europe, standing out for clubs such as Ajax, Celta Vigo, Porto and Blackburn Rovers. Furthermore, he is the fifth player who has played the most games for the national team.
Bartlett enjoyed success both in South Africa and abroad, particularly with Charlton Athletic, and was an integral part of the South African national team for many years. He is the second top scorer in the history of the national team and the sixth who has played the most games with it.
Possibly one of the most famous players in recent years for scoring the first goal of the 2010 World Cup in the opening match against Mexico, Tshabalala is an emblematic figure in South African football. He is the third player who has played the most games with that shirt and has 12 goals behind him.
#Historical #ideal #eleven #South #Africa #national #team
Leave a Reply