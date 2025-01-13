The international press has echoed Barça’s overwhelming victory against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup (2-5). Manita, beating or exhibition are some of the terms that the main sports newspapers use to describe what happened this Sunday in Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, in countries like Germany they highlight that this is the first title of the Hansi Flick era at the head of the Barça bench or in Brazil they emphasize the superb game that Raphinha played.

In England, Guardian focuses on the “rule” of the culés against the Madrid team in a “chaotic classic”. The newspaper notes that there had been 35 goals in their last 10 matches: “In this one, there were seven more.” For its part, The Sun criticizes Jude Bellingham: “Frustrated, he barely managed to shoot on goal while the whites were thrashed.” “Bellingham received another lesson in the Clásico when Barça overwhelmed Real Madrid and won the Spanish Super Cup. They had no response and their hopes of revalidating the trophy they won a year ago vanished,” they add.

From Germany, the Bild They talk about “humiliation” to Real Madrid and highlight that there were “seven goals and spectacular scenes almost every minute.” In this sense, they emphasize that this is Hansi Flick’s first title with Barça. In fact, they remember the German’s excellent numbers in the finals: “It is his sixth victory in his sixth final. The other five were with Bayern.”

In Italy, the Corriere dello Sport refers to the term “manita” and indicates that the match ended with “a new humiliation for the whites”, in addition to emphasizing that it is the fifteenth Super Cup that the Barça team has won. In La Gazzetta dello Sport They talk about Barça’s “coup” against Carlo Ancelotti and warn that “lightning is coming” for the Real Madrid coach.

For its part, L’Equipe headlines that “Barça slaps Real Madrid despite a good Kylian Mbappé.” “With 78 days of difference, two monumental slaps in a Clásico, too many for Real Madrid and its leaders with their notorious impatience,” notes the French media.

In Brazil, the newspaper Throw! underlines Raphinha’s “historical performance”; while in Argentina the Olé Diary headline: “What a beating they gave to Real Madrid.”

Finally, from the United States, TheAthletic sees the result as a “historic humiliation” inflicted by “Lamine Yamal and company.” In ESPNrefer to an “exhibition from another era” and add that “Hansi Flick’s Barcelona already knows how to celebrate titles.” From his perspective, the Clásico will go down in history “for the form, the substance, its protagonists and the disbelief of Real Madrid.”