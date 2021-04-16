Argentine basketball lived another historic draft night. Just as it happened with Leandro Bolmaro in the last NBA election, on Friday night the orange planet saw how a young woman broke the mold by becoming the first selected from the country in such a ceremony of the WNBA, the female version of the most important contest in the world. It’s about Florencia Chagas.

The 19-year-old was selected in the place 7 of the third round (31st of the general election) by Indiana fever.

Born in Los Indios de Moreno, Florencia has been playing in recent times at Empoli in Italy, where she went on loan after having an experience at Famila Schio, one of the most important women’s basketball clubs in that country.

News in development.