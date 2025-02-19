A joint Egyptian-British archaeological mission has discovered the Tomb of King Tutmosis IIlast real grave disappeared from the XVIII dynasty and first discovered from that of Tutankhamun in 1922. This remarkable discovery was made during the excavation and research work in the Tomb C4whose entry and main corridor were initially discovered in 2022 in valley C, located approximately 2.4 kilometers west of the Kings Valley in the western mountain region of Luxor. New tests definitely identified the tomb as belonging to the pharaoh Tutmosis II.

The Minister of Tourism and Antiques, Sherif Fathi, praised the excavation efforts in the area on the Facebook account of his department and highlighted the Importance of this discovery to reveal more secrets and treasures of the ancient Egyptian civilization. He pointed out that it is the first real grave that is found from the revolutionary discovery of the tomb of King Tutankhamon more than a century ago.

Dr. Mohamed Ismail Khaled, general secretary of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, explained that when the entrance and main corridor of the Tomb C4 were discovered in October 2022, the team initially believed that it was the tomb of one of the wives Royal of the Thundant Kings. This assumption was based on its proximity to the wives of the wives of King Tutmosis III and the tomb of Queen Hatshepsut, who had originally prepared as a real consort before ascending to the throne as Pharaoh. However, continued excavation this season New archaeological evidence unearthed which identified the owner of the tomb as the pharaoh Tutmosis II. Queen Hatshepsut, her wife and half -sister supervised the preparations for the king’s funeral.

Among the significant findings were Alabaster jars fragments With the registration of the name of the pharaoh Tutmosis II, identified as the “deceased king”, together with inscriptions that were named after his main real consort, Queen Hatshepsut. Are Registration confirmed the property of the grave.

Appearance and remains found in the tomb of Tutmosis II. Ministry of Tourism and Antiques of Egypt

Dr. Khaled described this discovery as one of the most important archaeological advances in recent years. The artifacts found within the grave provide fundamental information on the history of the region and the reign of Tutmosis II. It should be noted that this discovery includes Funeral furniture that belonged to the king, which marks the first finding of such articles, since there are no funeral furniture of Tutmosis II in the museums of the world.

Mohamed Abdel Badi, director of the Egyptian antique sector and co -director of the mission, revealed that the grave was in poor condition due to a flood that occurred shortly after the king’s death. Water flooded the grave, damaging its interior and requiring extensive restoration work by the archaeological team to recover the fallen plaster fragments. Preliminary studies suggest that the original content of the grave was relocated to another site during antiquity after flooding. Among the recovered fragments there were remains of Plaster with blue inscriptions, yellow stars motifs and parts of Amduat’s book, a key religious text associated with the real tombs of ancient Egypt.





Dr. Piers Latherland, head of the British Mission team, said that the simple architectural design of the tomb served as Prototype for the posterior tombs of the XVIII dynasty. It presents a plaster corridor that leads to the funeral chamber, with the floor of the corridor raised approximately 1.4 meters above the floor of the funeral chamber. It is believed that the elevated corridor was used to relocate the content of the tomb, including the mummy of Tutmosis II, after the flood.

The mission, which has been conducting archaeological studies on the site for two years, will continue its work to discover more secrets of the area and locate the final resting place for the original content of the tomb.