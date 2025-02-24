In the site of the Cucos de Bogarra, a self -refresh, interpreted as a ‘togati’ of the first century ac, which supposes A fact of remarkable value to estimate the importance of Roman occupation in the areanot only because it is a monumental element, but for the reflection that it implies regarding the Hispanic representation.

The Minister of Education, Culture and Sports, Amador Pastor, who has presented the piece in the town of Albacete before society and the media, explained that it was discovered after a survey carried out in a central area of ​​the western arc of the sitespecifically in front and after an agricultural terrace, the Board has reported in a press release.

In this survey a large -scale hydraulic concrete structurefrom Roman era, which opens the possibility of supplying a kind of nearby farm. After exhausting the stratigraphy of the survey, a stone carved element was extraction, which was detected reused in the bench.

The lifting of this block allowed to recognize an altorrelieve in limestonewhose original view was face down, which prevented the figuration of the piece from recognizing until that moment.

The counselor explained that the investigation is framed in the works that are being carried out to develop knowledge about the protohistoric, ancient and medieval human occupation of the Alcaraz Sierra from the Haches Valley, from the archaeological intervention in the Cucos.

“The finding of the ‘togati’ is an element of special interest, not only at the artistic level or the history of art, away from more coarse sizes such as those registered in similar pieces on the hill of Los Santos (Albacete) or Puebla de Don Fadrique (Granada), but for The social framework that implies the realization of this type of imagesclosely linked to the representation of the highest strata of the Roman provincial society, “said the counselor.

Amador Pastor has stressed that this work, which has had the archaeologist Arturo García López, has been carried out in the framework of the subsidy order for the realization of research projects of the archaeological heritage of the call of 2024, thanks to a subsidy of more than 4,400 euros. The piece will be guarded and exhibited at the Albacete Museum.

During the visit, the Minister of Education, Culture and Sports has been accompanied by the Vice Minister of Culture and Sports, Carmen Teresa Olmedo; of the delegate of the Board in the province of Albacete, Pedro Antonio Ruiz; of the Delegate of Education, Culture and Sports, Diego Pérez; and from the mayor of Bogarra, Andrea López; Among other personalities.