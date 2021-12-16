Of the previously known worm-like critters called centipedes, none have ever been found with more than 750 legs. The new record holder has been discovered 60 meters underground in a borehole in a mining area in Western Australia.

The beast is Eumillipes persephone Named, therefore, in part after the Greek mythological goddess of the underworld, Persephone, who originally lived on the surface but was brought to the underworld by Hades.