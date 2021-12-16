Of the previously known worm-like critters called centipedes, none have ever been found with more than 750 legs. The new record holder has been discovered 60 meters underground in a borehole in a mining area in Western Australia.
The beast is Eumillipes persephone Named, therefore, in part after the Greek mythological goddess of the underworld, Persephone, who originally lived on the surface but was brought to the underworld by Hades.
The string-like creature is less than a millimeter wide but nearly 10 centimeters long and has “a cone-shaped head with huge antennae and a beak-shaped mouth for eating,” the researchers said. The animal is blind and colorless, characteristics that are typical of animals that spend their entire lives underground. The females have more legs than the males.
Centipedes are among the first animals on Earth to conquer the land from the sea and breathe air. Some long-extinct species were over two meters long.
