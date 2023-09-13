‘At the bottom there is room 10’ has given us something to talk about after the episode that premiered on September 11, 2023. Well, the good news did not come from Las Nuevas Lomas, since a historical character will leave the cast after having been there for six years on the air with the América TV series. Many characters, throughout ‘AFHS’ this year, left the series, some at the request of fans and others as part of the script.

However, the surprise occurred in the Maldini house, when Peter goes to talk to Francesca about July’s dismissal, since, by firing ‘Charo’s niece from her position, the butler and faithful friend of ‘Noni’ ‘He would be left alone, something that has not been happening lately because ‘Pipo’ is already an older person and cannot take care of the mansion alone. Who will it be about?

Hiro was part of 'At the bottom there is room 10'. Photo: América TV

Hiro leaves ‘There is room at the back’

Peter was in Francesca’s office to see who could replace ‘Charo’s’ niece after having been fired for being in love with Cristóbal and ‘Noni’ does not want the story to be repeated as it happened with her grandchildren. . Apparently, someone was able to turn around Las Nuevas Lomas, but the news that Peter gave ended up finalizing the departure of a historical character from the series.

Hiro leaves ‘There is room at the back’. The confirmation came when Peter told Francesca that the Japanese man’s father had died and he, as an older brother, had to stay in Japan to see to the family business in Okinawa.

How many seasons was Hiro in ‘At the bottom there is room’?

Hiro Moroboshi is a butler who appeared at the Maldini residence in the fifth season of ‘At the bottom there is room’ until the seventh, then he returned, but already in the ninth installment. Since then, he began to settle into the series until almost a month ago when he went on his trip to Japan and Paolo Joya’s character was not seen again for ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’.