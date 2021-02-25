This Friday, February 26, Euromillions will put on the table a new opportunity to take a historical maximum in its pot: 210 million euros. The draw, held last Tuesday, February 23, ended without a First Category winner (5 + 2), so the pot moves to this Friday, with a new opportunity to get the winning combination.

These 210 million euros they represent the ceiling to which the Euromillions can takeTherefore, from Tuesday to Friday, the amount of money has not been able to increase. The winning combination this past Tuesday was 9, 18, 30, 39 and 45 with the stars with the number 1 and 3. The El Millón code was: LDS93987.

If there is no winner in the next draw, the figure of 210 million euros would remain in the next four draws. If a winning combination is also not found by then, the prize would be divided among the winners in the next lower category with winners.

EuroMillion winners

Spain is, along with France, one of the countries in which this EuroMillion award is distributed the most in its 17 years of history. He has played up to 97 times, the last time being on January 22, just a few weeks ago. The winner took 80 million euros to Alcorcón, in the Community of Madrid. However, the biggest prize distributed in our country amounts to 190 million euros, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, which took place on October 6, 2017.

Big Euromillions jackpots distributed in Spain: € 190 million jackpot: on October 6, 2017 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

on October 6, 2017 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. € 144.5 million jackpot: on July 7, 2020 in Mayorga, Valladolid.

on July 7, 2020 in Mayorga, Valladolid. Jackpot of more than 137 million euros: on June 13, 2014 in Parla, Madrid.

on June 13, 2014 in Parla, Madrid. € 130 million jackpot: on February 7, 2020 in Madrid.

on February 7, 2020 in Madrid. € 130 million jackpot: on September 25, 2020 in Valladolid.

But, What are the real chances of winning this historic 201 million euro jackpot? The truth is that, despite being one of the most widely distributed draws, it is very low: just one chance in 140 million. However, there are certain tricks that can increase your chances and you can check it in this link.