Over the last year Almuñécar has restored 13 very old documents from the municipal archives dating from the XV and XVII Centuries.

This laborious restoration work did not come cheaply but required almost 30,000 euros in funding.

The restored pieces are 12 books of town-hall minutes, municipal-budget records and chapter records etc, all of which correspond to the 15th and 17th Century, according to the Councilor for Culture, Alberto García Gilabert.

He explained that it was decided in a cabinet meeting to restore them when it was brought to their knowledge the deteriorate state that they were in.

The councilor considers these historic items, the oldest of which dates from 1491, as “municipal jewels.” To put that year into perspective it is the year before Columbus set sail to discover the New World.

These books or ledgers will be available to historians who wish to study them and students working on a thesis for a doctorate.

The councilor went on to explain that Almuñécar goes back 3,000 years and there has been a lot of research done in the early centuries but there is little known from the 14th Century to our days.

(News: Almunecar, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)