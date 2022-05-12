The first image of Sagittarius A* it is already a reality. A network of telescopes has been responsible for designing the composition of this black hole which is located about 26,000 light years from Earth, which is located in the center of the Milky Way and whose mass is the equivalent of four million stars like the Sun.

More than 200 scientists have participated around the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT). Among the participating countries in the investigation is Spain, which participated with the 30-meter telescope on Pico Veleta. To observe the diameter of the heart of the Milky Way, whose dimensions reach 44 million kilometers, the experts used the so-called very long-base interferometry technique.

Through this technique, all the observatories in the world were synchronized. LThe image obtained shows the shape of the black hole 26,000 years ago. Through this technology, the EHT has already obtained a first image of the supermassive black hole located in the center of the Messier 87 galaxy, located 55 million light years from Earth. Around the hole is an orange ring of material captured by the space ‘monster’, which rotates very quickly around it before falling.

As reported by the POTthe new image of Sagittarius A* shows the area near the so-called “event horizon”, the edge of a black hole from which nothing can escape. The image is based on data obtained in April 2017. In addition, the researchers found samples of hot gas ejected from massive stars near the black hole, and two X-ray flares from Sagittarius A* itself.

“Great step forward in our knowledge”

The results have been presented at different press conferences held in various parts of the planet, such as Washington, Mexico City or Tokyo, among others, although the main one has been carried out in the European Astral Observatory (THAT), located near Munich. The image reveals the possible operation of these black holes.

According to the ESO, the black hole has a dark central region, called a “shadow”, which is surrounded by a bright ring-shaped structure. The new image captures light bent by the black hole’s gravitational pull.

The scientist of the EHT project, Geoffrey Bower, from the Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics of the Academia Sinica in Taipei, expressed the importance of the discovery of this first image of the heart of the Milky Way. “These unprecedented observations represent a great step forward in our knowledge of what happens in the very center of our galaxyand offer new insights into how these giant black holes interact with their environment.”