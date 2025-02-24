02/24/2025



Almost a decade after the activists starred in one of the greatest protests against the pipelines of the history of the United States, the fight moves to the courts: Energy transfer demands to Greenpeace for 300 million dollars in a case with high reach implications For freedom of expression.

In the center of demand is the Dakota Access pipeline, which transports crude hydraulic fracturing from North Dakota to refineries and markets around the world.

The “black snake”

The project, controversial since its inception, faced the fierce opposition of the Sioux de Standing Rock tribe, which called it the “black snake” and warned of serious threats to the ancestral lands.

As of 2016, protests and judicial resources tried to stop construction. In 2017, hundreds of people had been arrested and wounds, which caused the concern of the United Nations for the violations of indigenous sovereignty.









Although oil has been flowing for years, the pipeline operator, Energy Transfer, continues to chase Greenpeace, accusing the group to lead the protests, conspire to commit crimes, encourage violence and defame to the company.

Critics qualify the demand for clear example of strategic demand against public participation (SLAPP), designed to silence dissent and exhaust resources.

“The big oil companies are trying to send us a message, and are trying to silence Greenpeace, as well as the movement in general,” Sushma Raman, interim executive director of Greenpeace told AFP.

“But let’s be clear, the limited interventions that Greenpeace entities carried out in relation to Standing Rock were peaceful, legal and in line with our non -violence values ​​and our work for a green and peaceful future.”

Energy Transfer denies that its objective is to suppress freedom of expression. “Our lawsuit against Greenpeace is because they do not respect the law,” said the company in a statement to the AFP.

«We support the right of all Americans to express their opinions and legally protest. However, when we do not agree with our laws, we have a legal system to deal with that. Beyond that, we will let our case speak for itself ».

Pursue organized crime

In 2017, Energy Transfer sued Greenpeace before a federal court, invoking the Law of Corrupt Organizations and influenced by blackmail (Rico), a law that is usually used to pursue organized crime.

Executive director Kelcy Warren declared in interviews that his “main objective” was not financial compensation, but “sending a message”, even suggesting that activists “should be eliminated from the genetic heritage.”

That case was dismissed by a federal court, but Energy Transfer soon submitted a state demand in North Dakota, one of the few US states that do not have anti-Slapp protections.

Waniya Locke, a member of Standing Rock Grassroots, rejected the idea that Greenpeace led the movement. «I want it to be very clear that there was no NGOs to start or organize our resistance. It was directed by matriarchs. It was led by women who remained strong, who were planted on the banks of the unarmed river ».

Greenpeace Contraataca, becoming this month the first group that tests the Anti-Slapp directive of the European Union demanding Energy Transfer in the Netherlands.

“We asked the Amsterdam District Court to declare that ET acted illegally by participating in an abusive process,” Kristin Casper, general counselor of Greenpeace International, told AFP. The demand claims damage and damages and requires that Energy transfer publish the conclusions of the court on its website.

Various demands to Greenpeace

In recent years, Greenpeace has been subject to similar demands by fossil fuel companies, such as Shell and Total. “The good news is that when we defend ourselves, we won,” said Casper, citing the dismissal of the total case against Greenpeace France last year.

More than 400 organizations, together with public figures such as Billie Eilish, Jane Fonda and Susan Sarandon, have signed an open letter supporting Greenpeace.

“If Energy Transfer manages to impose a large fine on Greenpeace, he will encourage other companies to take similar actions and could considerably cool protests on various topics, not only climate change,” Michael Gerrard, a professor of environmental law of the environmental law of the environment, told AFP Columbia University.