Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Tomorrow, Sunday, Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club closes the door for registration to participate in the historic Dalma Long-Distance Race Festival for 60-foot sailing bearings, which is being held in its fourth edition, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, and organized by the club in cooperation With the Committee for the Management of Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs in Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council during the period from 18 to 22 May.

It is expected that the number of participants in the festival will reach more than 120 downloaders, an increase from the previous three editions, as the club had opened the door for registration as of April 29th. The Delma Race is the longest among the sailing races in the 60-foot category, with a total distance of 80 nautical miles, equivalent to 125 kilometers, and it is the largest in terms of prize value, with a total prize pool of 25 million dirhams. It is also the only race that starts from the historic island of Dalma, and passes through seven different islands, which are the island of Dalma at the beginning, then Sir Bani Yas, then Ghasha Island, followed by a passage through Umm Al-Turcom Island, then Al-Fatayer, then Al-Bazm, then Marawah, and finally Janana Island before the landing in the city of Mirfa.

The fourth edition of the historical festival is held according to the precautionary measures taken to limit the spread of the Coronavirus, as the organizing committee stressed a set of measures that do not tolerate it at all, especially since the public safety of society in general and the participants in particular is the most important by all standards.

The Organizing Committee, headed by Ahmed Thani Morshed Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club, will hold an enlightening meeting with the sailors after the closing of the registration door, in order to confirm compliance with all the conditions of the festival. For his part, Majid Ateeq Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club, said: Registration for the Dalma Sailing Race will close its doors today amid expectations of record participation of sailors from various emirates of the country, noting that the organizing committee is very welcoming with the registration cases that are expected You arrive on the last day. He added that the club will hold enlightening meetings for all the Nakhchids and the registered participants to explain the mechanisms of organization and the race track, including the start and the conclusion, pointing out that the club will listen to the Nakhudas’ views, requirements and needs, in order to meet them and provide them with an integrated model race that achieves addition and success to the march of the largest and most expensive heritage event. He explained that the registration process on the part of sailors from different parts of the country witnessed a great interaction, as was the case in the past three editions, stressing that the club and the organizing committee will not in any way tolerate the application of the precautionary measures followed to limit the spread of the Corona virus, expressing his full confidence. In the commitment of everyone to these conditions, and the appropriate exit of the festival and the continuation of the successes it has achieved over the past years to prove once again that it is the largest festival of heritage marine sports in the Middle East