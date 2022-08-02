In national and international football there are very few examples of players who wear a single shirt throughout their career. Julio César Domínguez is one of the elements that keep this tradition alive. The ‘Cata’ came out of the basic forces of Cruz Azul and has made his entire career wearing these colors. The 34-year-old central defender has played more than 620 games with the cement team.
Domínguez is a history of the Celeste Machine. The soccer player from Chiapas has won two Copa MX, one Super Cup, one Liga MX, one Champion of Champions, one Liga MX Super Cup and the Concacaf Champions League. However, according to recent reports, it seems that the time of him wearing the colors of the cement team could be coming to an end.
According to information from León Lecanda, a reporter for the ESPN chain, Cruz Azul does not plan to renew the contract of the historic central defender. The Transfermarkt portal indicates that Domínguez’s contract expires in June 2023. This report indicates that the Machine board does not contemplate extending the bond with the player after this date.
‘Cata’ Domínguez has been harshly criticized by a sector of the Cruz Azul fans for some specific errors that have cost the team points or even eliminations in important phases. Currently the team has the Peruvian Luis Abram and the youthful Rafael Guerrero to cover the central defense.
It is expected that in the following days the arrival of Ramiro Funes Mori will be confirmed, a 31-year-old Argentine defender who would help make Cruz Azul’s lower team more solid.
