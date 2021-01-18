The economic crisis caused by the coronavirus has also wreaked havoc on the French press. Since January 9, the daily L’Equipe does not offer its newspaper on the newsstands due to a large strike called by its employees in response to a cut that affects more than 50 jobs, that is, 10% of its workforce.

The goal of the L’Equipe group, which also includes France Football magazine, is to save € 5 million a year and avoid losses of € 6 million. In fact, the historic magazine, which awards the Ballon d’Or every year, has also been affected by the strike. Its website, one of the most widely read in France, is one step away from disappearing and will be sold only monthly and not weekly as it has been doing for many years.

To justify the pay cut, L’Equipe hides itself in the fact that its writing is the best paid in France and that, given the crisis caused by the coronavirus, it is unfeasible to be able to pay all salaries on a regular basis. Journalists have been on strike since January 9 and the situation, for the moment, does not seem to improve. For this reason, the Workers’ Union is trying to get both the newspaper and the workers to reach an agreement that benefits L’Equipe employees as much as possible.