In a historical fact the cozumel island was declared “Magic Town” Among the appointments made by the Federal Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marquéswhich is the result of the efforts of the municipal president, Juanita Alonso Marrufo.

Alonso Marrufo, together with the governor of Quintana RooMara Lezama Espinosa and all the sectors that helped promote this tourism initiative, now forming part of all 177 sites who already have this appointment in all Mexico and of the four municipalities in the State.

Since last March 22, the intention of the Municipal Government that presides, Juanita Alonso, to apply for the Cozumel Island in the call for this federal tourism program, since it has everything necessary such as history, culture, gastronomy, nature, infrastructure, among other qualities, to be a candidate for this appointment and thus join Tulum, Isla Mujeres and Bacalar, They have already received the declaration.

This achievement was the result of joint work with the Head of the State Executive, Mara Lezama, who, to achieve this goal, appointed the experienced Secretary of Tourism, Bernardo Cueto Riestra, in order to accompany and guide the municipality through the link, the director of Tourism and Economic Development, Badih Sleme Flores, to gather the pertinent documents and requirements and thus take advantage of the federal call for this program as soon as it was launched.

On Monday June 26, at a press conference held in Mexico City, the Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués, stated that “this is a very significant day for the tourist activity in Mexico.

This because new Magic Towns are incorporated into our vast tourist offer, expanding and diversifying it with its natural, cultural and gastronomic wealth, which from today will be new travel motivators, which will attract greater tourist flows and consequently increase the economic spillover, investment, employment, and especially the benefit of our local populations”.

The Island of Cozumel was declared a “Magic Town”. Photo: Special

He recalled that this program began 22 years ago, in 2001, where the first 11 “Magic towns”subsequently adding other municipalities with the passage of administrations until reaching 123, of which two deserted, and in this administration of the Government of the Mexican Republic chaired by Lic. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, another eleven had been added, until reaching 132 appointments.

The current call was launched by the Federal Tourism Secretariat in the period from May 8 to June 2, 2023, in which 123 applications from 27 states of the Mexican Republic participated, of which 87 managed to pass the filter and solve the complete files, and after a meticulous review by an evaluation and verification committee, 45 new Magical Towns were selected, among which honorably is the Cozumel Island.

It should be noted that with this appointment, Cozumel Island will have a benefit from the tourism strategy, since our island will be differentiated from other destinations through the quality of the experience that being a Magic Town.

Therefore, it will seek to reinforce traditions and customs, and everything related to this program, with which it seeks to potentiate The tourism of overnight, since now the island belongs to the cultural, historical and natural platform of this appointment, which is added to the well-known system of promotion of sun and sand.