This Saturday the 4th and final game of the Queen Series of the Mexican Softball League where for the first time the title was disputed between the Charros from Jalisco and the Sultans of Monterrey where those from the west lifted the scepter after defeating the Monterrey team in 4 games.

The board of this last stop in the Sultan Palace It was 6-0 in favor of the Charros de Jalisco to win the series 3-1 and be crowned for the first time in history. Jalisco started the duel with intensity, taking advantage from the first inning and they would never let go again.

For this Queen's Series, Yeraldine Carrión was chosen as the MVP for her great effectiveness in the final part of the season with an average of 2.28 in 15.1 outings on the mound.

Charros de Jalisco rose the scepter created by Menchaca Studio, it is made in Huichol art. Among the highlights is that the trophy contained the names of the wife and son of the manager of the Jalisco team, Jorge “Chino” Corverawho unfortunately died a few days ago in a car accident.

The Mexican Softball League In its first edition it created great connections with the fans even though the season only lasted a couple of months. The response from fans was much better than expected, a second edition is now planned, although it is unknown if they will arrive.

more teams to the competition.

Charros from Jalisco are LMS Champions | Photo. Charros from Jalisco

In its first edition, a total of 360 women saw action in the different fields of the teams, from players, staff, coaching staff and those in charge of other areas.