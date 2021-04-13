K-Question: The support in the Union parliamentary group for Markus Söder takes Armin Laschet by surprise. Voices emerge from the internal meeting that should not please the CDU boss at all.

Munich – It was just a little over 24 hours ago that the fight for the Union’s candidate for chancellor seemed over. CDU * boss Armin Laschet * had sent haunting words to Munich, please get the K-question over with quickly, he was the chosen one of the CDU committees.

But CSU * boss Markus Söder surprised a little later, played for time and replied: Nothing will be decided on Monday, rather towards the end of the week. Because he was certain of the great support he received Mercury*-According to information in the group meeting of the Union strikes against? (The dramatic events in the news ticker)

“Laschet looks shocked, is struggling to maintain his composure”

Even before the meeting, which was supposed to be about the Corona emergency brake, it had been leaked that there was at least a tendency in favor of Söders * in the CDU associations in more than nine federal states. The fact that the support is then expressed in the existing form should come as a surprise to most of them – especially Laschet himself Munich Mercury found out, the NRW state chief reacted in surprise to the many pro-Söder requests to speak. “He looks shocked, is struggling to keep his composure,” one MP told us.

The members of the CDU impressively described scenarios from their constituencies. Exciting: Söder receives massive support from both the south and the north. Karin Maag, for example, reported on the pressure at the grassroots level: “The phones are hot in my constituency because people want me to support Markus Söder – and I do that today.” The CDU member Christoph de Vries from Hamburg said: ” The question is whether we will remain a leading political force or not. There is no enthusiasm for the candidate Laschet. Markus Söder is the better. “

Chancellor candidate Söder? “Otherwise I will have to campaign alone in my constituency.”

The Bremen top candidate in the last state election, Elisabeth Motschmann, became even clearer, according to participants: “I perceive support for Markus Söder and threats to leave Laschet from all over northern Germany.” if not Markus Söder is called, then I will have to lead the election campaign largely alone in my constituency.

It almost sounds like a humiliation of Laschet, who also receives support – but much less: You need a candidate who will reunite the state after the election, says a member of parliament from North Rhine-Westphalia. Laschet is the right person for this. The CSU participants held back at first, that’s how it went.

Söder vs. Laschet: Above all, the CDU boss hands out at the beginning – Merkel motionless

Laschet had attacked Söder indirectly at the beginning of the meeting: “We don’t need a one-man show,” he said after information from the dpa. According to the Phoenix broadcaster’s report, CDU boss Laschet immediately tried to justify negative survey results with poor corona management by the federal government. If this situation improves, the picture among the population could also improve again. Söder expressed himself emphatically self-confidently: “There is only one serious question: Do we want to win?”, He is said to have called out to the MPs. For this, not the most pleasant, but the best setup is necessary.

Pithy words that were apparently heard. It is uncertain whether a decision on the candidate for chancellor will be made today. Soon after the first mood picture, the hope of voting in the parliamentary group began to waft through the hall. Such a vote would formally have no binding force, but it would have enormous political impact. So far, only one thing seems clear: It will be a long evening.

By the way: The Chancellor also watches the speech duel of the Union MPs. Angela Merkel * followed the emotional debate in the hall without much emotion, participants report. She had made it clear beforehand to stay out of the decision.

Merkur.de comment on the topic: As if there was no tomorrow: It is difficult to grasp how Söder and Merkel are acting