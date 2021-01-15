The Stadium in silence, the rain falling and hundreds of fans in their homes waiting for the desired moment, for being part of the history, the growth of the institution, the efforts of the players and the coaching staff. For the first time, Cañuelas will play in First B.

He Drummer he waited a year, a month and eight days to play this match. Perhaps the most important in its history. He was champion of the Apertura Tournament on December 7, 2019 and waited to have his rival, who was Real Pilar after winning the reduced of the Transition Tournament 2020/2021. But the team Red He ran with an advantage: with the tie he achieved promotion. So it was. No goals, no screaming or hugging, they did.

Real Pilar had the obligation to win to achieve the goal, knowing the sporting advantage that Cañuelas had. That is why the local decided to wait for him and play the counterattack, holding an extra man, because at 37 of the first half Lucas Chambi was expelled.

Nobody wanted to miss this event live and direct. The fans took advantage of the proximity of their homes to the Jorge Alfredo Arín Stadium to climb onto the balconies, roofs and terraces and say present at the consecration despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Cañuelas fans on the roofs watching the match against Real Pilar for the Promotion. (Photo: @vermudeportivo)

Cañuelas is a historic club for promotion. It was founded on January 1, 1911. He played 20 seasons in the First C, 27 seasons in the D, 32 in the Fourth division and 15 in the Fifth division. 94 seasons and 110 years of history have passed to be able to reach the First B, the third category of Argentine soccer.