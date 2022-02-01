Caimanes de Barranquilla achieved one of the most important triumphs in the history of Colombian professional baseball, defeating Gigantes de Cibao, from the Dominican Republic, by 2-1 on Monday and qualifying for the semifinals of the Caribbean Series.

The tournament takes place in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic).

The Colombian ninth had already defeated Navegantes del Magallanes, from Venezuela, 6-1 in their first presentation and then, in the second match, beat Astronautas de los Santos, from Panama, 6-5.

On Sunday, Caimanes lost to Charros de Jalisco, from Mexico, 1-0, but now gave the big surprise by beating the ninth local team, which had been undefeated.

This was the match in which Caimanes qualified

Caimanes broke the undefeated Gigantes del Cibao, from the Dominican Republic, in the Caribbean Series-2022 with a 2-1 victory and guaranteed a place in the semifinals.

A Dominican pitcher, right-hander Fernando Pérez, was one of the main architects of the Giants losing their first game after starting the tournament with three straight wins, opening 5 1/3 innings without allowing runs. He allowed four hits, added four strikeouts and walked one.

The Caimanes dropped their record to 3-1, joining the Giants themselves and the Venezuelan Navegantes del Magallanes as the teams that have secured advancement in the event. At the same time, a record streak of 15 consecutive wins in Caribbean classics for teams from the Dominican Republic was cut, which began with Toros del Este in 2020 and continued with Águilas Cibaeñas in 2021 and Gigantes this year.

Pérez took the victory (1-0) and Ronald Ramírez saved (1). Reynaldo Rodríguez supported the work of the Colombian pitcher at the Quisqueya Stadium, in Santo Domingo, by driving in one run and scoring another.

The break of the triumphant streak of Dominican teams began to take shape in the second inning, an act in which Robinson Canó made an error when trying to retire Rodríguez, who had reached base with a walk, at second base. Rodríguez advanced to third on fielder’s choice. Brayan Buelvas, taking turns with full bases and one out, drove in with a sacrifice fly.

The Caymans scored again in the third inning, with a line by Rodríguez with which the Taiwanese Tsung-Che Cheng scored.

Between the fourth and sixth innings, the Giants threatened but left seven men on base, four of them in scoring position. Canó chartered a run in the sixth, off the feet of José Sirí, but the host team fell short, with Juan Francisco giving up the final out on a groundout.

In the other games of the day, the Venezuelan Navegantes del Magallanes dominated the Panamanian Astronautas de Los Santos 2-1 and the Mexican Charros de Jalisco left the Puerto Rican Criollos de Caguas with no chance of qualifying by whitewashing them 5-0.

Alligators have action again this Tuesday

This Tuesday, Caimanes will play against Criollos de Caguas, from Puerto Rico, in the closing of the regular phase, starting at 9 in the morning, Colombian time.

