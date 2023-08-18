In a groundbreaking event for medical innovation, Argentina presented this Thursday to Galtec, the first technology-based company focused on the development of therapeutic products to combat cancer and autoimmune diseases, according to government sources.

The foundation of Galtec is the result of the collaboration led by Gabriel Rabinovich, a researcher from the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research (CONICET), together with his colleagues from the institution.

The fundamental mission of the company is transform therapeutic strategies existing to face terminal diseases such as cancer, autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.

Rabinovich, recognized for the discovery of galectin-1 (Gal-1), a protein present in tumors that blocks the T lymphocytes of the immune system, altering their ability to identify and attack pathogens and cancer cells, has achieved a significant advance in the fight cancer by discovering its inhibitory effect on the immune system.

In 1993, as part of his doctoral thesis at the National University of Córdoba (UNC), Rabinovich demonstrated that blocking the action of Gal-1 considerably reduces the immunosuppressive capacity of cancer, which strengthens the immune system and limits tumor growth.

“Over three decades, after identifying the presence of Gal-1 in the immune system, we have managed to discover numerous functions of this protein in different pathological and physiological contexts,” Rabinovich said in a statement from the Argentine Ministry of Science and Technology.

And he added: “The main objective of creating Galtec is to transform all these findings into technologies and products with the capacity to generate an impact on society and improve people’s quality of life.”

On the other hand, the doctor of chemical sciences explained that the company is based on an interconnected triangular approach. This involves the development of products subjected to preclinical manufacturing safety tests, to then be presented to the regulatory authorities and start the clinical phases.

In addition, he explained that an additional edge involves the investigation of discoveries that have emerged in the laboratory that still need maturation to become therapeutic solutions. Lastly, he mentioned the social commitment, an essential component that the laboratory has always maintained with society and patients.

In this context, he pointed out that the increase in Gal-1 might be necessary to address the development of autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis or diabetes. In these conditions, a deficiency in this protein could trigger the immune system’s response against the body’s own functional tissues.

On the other hand, blocking the Gal-1 protein, especially in high amounts, could be crucial to combat certain types of cancer. This action could inhibit the formation of blood vessels that supply nutrients and oxygen to tumors, limiting their growth and spread.

“All this supports state investment in this project, since it should benefit everyone. In addition, this also boosts job creation and provides a direction for technology-based companies in our country,” said Daniel Filmus, the head of the scientific portfolio, during the presentation of the company.

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information published in the EFE agency, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.

