This Saturday, Andres Guardado he made his legend even bigger with the Real Betis. The Mexican captain started with the club during his visit to the Getafea duel that ended in a 1-1 draw, leaving the field at minute 60, although that was enough for him to become the foreigner who has defended the Betic team the most.
With this commitment, the five-time World Cup winner with Mexico He reached 208 matches, which he achieved after arriving at the institution in the summer of 2017 after having worn the colors of the PSV Eindhoven, Valencia, Bayer Leverkusen and Deportivo La Coruña.
In this way, The Little Prince left the Brazilian behind Denilson de Oliveirawho was present at 207 comparisons. After the two appears the Spanish-Equatorial Guinean Benjamín Zarandona with 194the Portuguese William Carvalho with 182 and the Algerian Aissa Mandi with 173thus completing the club’s historical Top 5.
The forging in the quarry of Atlas achieved this record with the Heliopolitans having added minutes in 174 crashes of The league18 of the UEFA Europa League15 of the Copa del Rey and one of the Spain Supercup. However, the Aztec can still make his mark bigger because he has a contract valid until June 30, 2024 and is currently taken into account continuously by the Chilean coach Manuel Pellegrini.
The midfielder’s career has been full of great achievements, because with The Tricolor won five World Cups, becoming the man who has represented the national team the most times with 181 duels when passing Claudio Suarezwho came to 177 and held the record for 25 years. Likewise, with Mexico was awarded three gold Cupa third place in the 2007 Copa América, the 2015 CONCACAF Cup, as well as a CONCACAF Ballon d’Or in 2015.
Already at the club level, he achieved promotion with the Deportivo La Coruña In the 2011-12 season, he also won the UEFA Intertoto Cup in 2008. Already with the PSVraised two Eredivisie and two Dutch Super Cupswhile with the Real Betis was monarch of the Copa del Rey in 2022.
