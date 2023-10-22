It’s already historic! Andrés Guardado became the foreign player with the most games for Betis https://t.co/qURjs2AY8L pic.twitter.com/Ef090hFwaq — MedioTiempo (@mediotiempo) October 22, 2023

In this way, The Little Prince left the Brazilian behind Denilson de Oliveirawho was present at 207 comparisons. After the two appears the Spanish-Equatorial Guinean Benjamín Zarandona with 194the Portuguese William Carvalho with 182 and the Algerian Aissa Mandi with 173thus completing the club’s historical Top 5.

The midfielder’s career has been full of great achievements, because with The Tricolor won five World Cups, becoming the man who has represented the national team the most times with 181 duels when passing Claudio Suarezwho came to 177 and held the record for 25 years. Likewise, with Mexico was awarded three gold Cupa third place in the 2007 Copa América, the 2015 CONCACAF Cup, as well as a CONCACAF Ballon d’Or in 2015.