He mexican baseball is experiencing a very prolific current situation in many ways, both the Mexican League of Baseball and the Mexican Pacific League, have been increasing their luminaries and strengthening themselves in recent years from different trenches, and as proof of this, the series of preseason who disputed the Red Devils of Mexico before the New York Yankees.

Two games that were played before more than 41 thousand spectators in the Alfredo Harp Helú Stadiuma first-class stage that hosted a historic confrontation, after several decades and that had a resounding success, bringing together one of the fans with the greatest presence in our country, such as the Scarlet, along with one of the teams with largest number of followers around the world, referring to the “Bronx Bombers”.

On the field of play, those led by Aaron Boone presented themselves with a squad made up of some first team players and players belonging to their Minor League system, but who are great players and represent the present and future of the organization, while Those led by Lorenzo Bundy showed all their muscle ahead of the 2024 LMB campaign, warning that they are one of the teams to follow and with high expectations in search of the championship.

Returning to what the duels were like at Diablos Rojos' home, the Mexicans scored both matches to the tune of 4-3 and 8-5, being a total party for all attendees and millions of viewers, which, although it is true, Yankees did not bring their team a figure, beating them will always be a good omen, so the pingos came out with high morale and spirits after the series.

These games served each organization to continue their preseason, in the case of Diablos, they start the campaign visiting Pericos de Puebla in a few weeks, while the New Yorkers open the 2024 Major League Season in Houston to face the Astros in a couple of days.

Diablos Rojos can boast of being one of the winningest clubs in Mexican professional sports, just as Yankees is for the country of stars and stripes, representing a very important series with a lot of history behind it, which practically plays a role very significant in baseball.

Although they were preseason games, it is always striking to have teams from the Major Leagues in our country and it is a preamble to what can be experienced in a few more weeks, since the Colorado Rockies and the Houston Astros will play a mini series of two matchups. regular role in the capital of our country, scheduled for April 27 and 28 at the Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium.

