He Heritage any Country includes environmentbut also to their cultural spaceshow are the archaeological and natural sites. Mexico has in an important part of its territory, relevant archaeological sites, in historical content and number, as well as wonderful natural spaces, for example we are the Country with the greatest variety of ferns. As I have already commented in other spaces, the Supreme Audit Entities of Latin Americacommunity of which the ASFwe have made various environmental auditsin which the work has focused on public policies for archaeological, cultural and natural preservationpolicies that allow for the care of the national heritage.

Taking care of the above is preserving our history, the culture of our ancestors, in solidarity with future generations. Thus the Convention for the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage established that certain places on Earth with “exceptional universal value” belong to the common heritage of humanity, I consider all of them.

A few days ago, the 45th Convention on the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, where there was debate about the places that should have the distinction of being a World Heritage Site.

This distinction is granted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as a recognition of sites that have exceptional cultural, natural or mixed value. For UNESCO, heritage is defined as “Cultural heritage in its broadest sense is both a product and a process that transmits to societies a wealth of resources that are inherited from the past, created in the present and transmitted to future generations for their benefit.”

This year, 23 places were proposed for review, 16 cultural and 7 natural. The proposed sites located on the American continent are: ESMA Museum and Site of Memory – Former Clandestine Detention, Torture and Extermination Center of Argentina, Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks of the United States of America and the Jodensavanne archaeological site and cemetery from Cassipora Creek of Suriname. One of the topics addressed at the Convention was the situation of Venice, which has a strong vulnerability to climate change.

Italy is the country with the most sites -58- registered as World Heritage Sites, while China, Germany, France and Spain are countries that have or exceed 50 sites. As far as America is concerned, Mexico It has the distinction of being the country on this continent with the most registered places, we have 35, and worldwide we are in seventh position behind India, with cities and monuments such as Xochimilco and the Historic Center of Mexico City, the Center historic site of Oaxaca and the archaeological site of Monte Albán, with the Museum of Santo Domingo, where its treasures are found. Likewise, the Historical Centers of Puebla and Morelia, all spaces full of culture and highly visited.

Latin America has 146 registered sites, since 2021, for this reason, at OLACEFS we have taken provisions to protect our environmental and cultural heritage as reflected in “The Declaration of Panama” which contains commitments on environmental matters.

There is a growing consensus that the climate change is an enemy of humanity, both in its biological and cultural dimensions; of this magnitude is our responsibility at the present, and it includes the work that the SAIs carry out at OLACEFS, as well as the supervision of the resources assigned to the conservation and preservation of cultural sites since in many cases they are World Heritage.

[email protected]

More from the same author: