You can’t win the presidency without the Latino vote. With the Democratic Party Convention behind us and the climax of a campaign that is both endless and yet to begin, that idea is repeated daily. However, there is no clear definition for that electoral bloc. There are numerous existing stereotypes: the anti-communist Cuban-American from South Florida, the more progressive Chicano from California or the Mexican-American from Texas, the urban counterweight to the lifelong Republican rancher. In real life, all of these exist, but reducing the set of almost 36 million Latinos eligible to vote in the November elections to any of these produces a contradictory and incomplete image. Democrats and Republicans know this, and from there they are deploying very different strategies to appeal to a population whose votes have the potential to decide who will occupy the White House for the next four years.

The latter can be said about many different groups, from suburban women to Michigan’s Muslim populations, but the crucial Latino presence in several swing states forces both parties to reap strong results among Hispanic voters. In Arizona and Nevada, two of these key states, Joe Biden won the elections in 2020 by just over 10,000 votes, and in each there are 1.3 million and 450,000 eligible Latinos; which represents 25 and 22% of the electorate, respectively. Achieving a clear majority among Latinos in each state means a guaranteed victory, but the margins are so narrow that even in Pennsylvania, where the Latino population represents only 6% of potential voters, Latinos can also decide the balance.

If the Hispanic population is a diverse population due to its geographic distribution, socioeconomic level and country of origin – relatively clear indicators of political position – at the demographic and electoral level, Latinos present a couple of determining characteristics. First, they are a younger electorate. Only a third is over 50 years old, while in the general population it is half. And, on the other hand, historically they vote less than the average: the national participation in the last elections was almost 67%, while among Latinos it was 54%. Taking into account that some four million new Latino voters have joined since the last elections, if this year the participation were equal to that of the rest of the population, it would mean almost seven million more votes.

However, at the individual level, compared to the average voter, the differences practically disappear. Rodrigo Dominguez-Villegas, research director of the Latino Policy & Politics Institute at UCLA, points out that the first three concerns of Latinos coincide with those of the electorate in general. “In the surveys that have been done, the first three issues that Latino respondents put as priorities are the same as the rest: inflation, having a good job and access to affordable housing. Then there are issues that change a lot depending on the context.” For example, in Texas after the massacres in El Paso and Uvalde, gun regulation was a much higher priority than in other parts of the country.

Both parties, aware of this, have developed very different tactics to attract those voters. Democrats are betting mainly on increasing participation. They are relying on arithmetic and on their historical advantage among the Latino electorate; in the last two elections they have taken around 65% of the Latino votes. Voto Latino, the largest Latino registration operation in the country, has said that its team can register up to 800,000 people. Since the end of July, they have registered a thousand people a day on average, mainly in Florida, Texas and key states such as Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina or Pennsylvania. The majority have been under 30 years old and women, two subgroups that are clearly favorable to Kamala Harris’s party. And like this organization, there are other groups dedicated full time to looking for invisible voters to register them and motivate them to vote for Democrats.

The strategy is based on the preconception that Latinos are naturally part of the Democratic coalition because of their positions on issues such as immigration – much more in favor of a comprehensive reform that offers more legal avenues to work in the country and eventually obtain citizenship -, weapons or unions.

For Republicans, on the other hand, there is growing evidence that the Latino electorate is inherently conservative: they care about family values, are entrepreneurial and want a state that does not interfere in their business, and supposedly have a congenital aversion to the left, following the example of Cuba, Venezuela or Nicaragua.

There is data to support this reading. Since the 2012 elections, the Republican Party has steadily increased its share of the vote among Latinos: 27% in 2012, 29% in 2016, and 32% in 2020. And the most recent public polls suggest that Trump will take 38% of the Latino vote this year. Domínguez-Villegas points out that most of the evidence shows that there are two segments of the Latino electorate that have driven this change: Evangelical Latinos, due to their conservative affinity, and the Latino working class, which has reflected the movements of the rest of the population.

Supporters of President Donald Trump take part in a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Based on this, and on the fact that Latinos’ main concerns are the same as those of the general population, the Republicans’ strategy is precisely to approach the Hispanic electorate with practically the same messages as the rest. With a special emphasis on contrasting economic policies and less on the idea of ​​deporting millions of people – a policy that Latino Republicans do not support and consider unrealistic anyway – Trump’s campaign is relying on the inertia of recent years.

But there are still some differences between Hispanic Republicans and the rest. While about half of Latino Republicans consider it more important to protect the right to bear arms than to regulate it, 83% of Republicans overall think the same. Similarly, on immigration, Latino Republicans are much less likely to say it is very important to strengthen the border (55% versus 74%) and increase deportations (32% versus 52%) or facilitate the legalization of undocumented immigrants (33% versus 14%).

With just over two months to go until the vote, everything is at stake. Harris’ honeymoon after bursting onto the scene as a candidate has given her a boost that could end up being decisive if she actually manages to substantially increase the participation of this traditionally apathetic electorate. Meanwhile, Trump hopes that enthusiasm for his opponent will soon deflate and that his economic attacks, especially calling her a “communist,” will resonate with Latinos.