🇲🇽Katia Itzel García will make history in the #LigaMX being the central referee of Pachuca vs. Querétaro, match corresponding to Matchday 11 of Clausura 2024 on March 9, as reported by the Football Commission.

It should be noted that the one born in Mexico City already has a lot of experience in national and international soccer, since she has directed matches in the Expansion League, Liga MX FemenilLiga MX sub-20, the W CONCACAF Gold Cup and the U-17 Women's World Cup of 2022.