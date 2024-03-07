This weekend, after 20 years, the Liga MX will once again have a whistler in a match and it is about Katia Itzel Garcíawho will be in charge of monitoring the actions of the Pachuca against Queretaro in it Hidalgo Stadiumon Matchday 11 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament.
The referee will enter the history books of Aztec football, since she will be the second woman who will be able to whistle a duel in the First Division of Mexico, after Virginia Tovar I did it years ago in the Irapuato in front of America of the Closing 2004.
It should be noted that the one born in Mexico City already has a lot of experience in national and international soccer, since she has directed matches in the Expansion League, Liga MX FemenilLiga MX sub-20, the W CONCACAF Gold Cup and the U-17 Women's World Cup of 2022.
Finally, the central judge, who has eight years of experience in professional football, will be accompanied by Alberto Morin Mendez, Erick Durón Martínez and Ismael Lopezwhile in the VAR will appear Erick Yair Miranda and Edgar Castrejon.
