A winter storm that hit the United States with blizzards and polar winds on Saturday left 17 dead, 1.7 million people without electricity and thousands of travelers stranded due to canceled flights hours before Christmas.

Officials confirmed 17 storm-related deaths in eight states. Much of the country was suffering dangerously cold temperatures today for the third straight day.

This “bomb cyclone”, a storm defined as “once in a generation” by the National Weather Service (NWS), today caused the cancellation of more than 2,300 flights and the delay of another 5,300, a day after almost 6,000 departures have been cancelled, according to the specialized website FlightAware.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted today that “the most extreme disruptions are behind us as airline and airport operations gradually resume.”

Many travelers stranded at airports in Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Detroit and New York held out hope that a Christmas miracle would allow them to reach their destinations in time for the celebrations.

According to the website Poweroutage.us, the states most affected by the power outages were North Carolina, Maine and Tennessee. In many states, roads have become impassable or too dangerous, causing fatal accidents.

The ice on the roads also caused the closure of important routes, such as Interstate 70, which cuts across the country, where sections were closed in Colorado and Kansas.

In cities like Denver or Chicago, shelters were opened to allow people to warm up and protect themselves from the risk of hypothermia.

The storm is expected to last through the weekend until temperatures return to normal around the middle of next week, the NWS said.

Until then, “if you have to travel or be outdoors, prepare for extreme cold with several layers of clothing and covering as much skin as possible,” the service recommended today. “In some places, staying outside can cause frostbite in a matter of minutes.”

– Canada is affected –

Canada was also affected by the storm, and all provinces were on weather alerts.

Hundreds of thousands of people were left without electricity in Ontario and Quebec, and airports in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal reported flight cancellations.

Passengers on stranded trains in Ontario have reported staying in carriages for up to 18 hours due to extreme weather conditions.

This type of storm is caused by a “low pressure bomb”, a collision between two air masses – one very cold, from the Arctic, and the other tropical, from the Gulf of Mexico – aggravated by a sudden drop in atmospheric pressure, in less than of 24 hours.