The Mexican Women’s National Team thrashed 0-11 against its similar eelon the penultimate day of W-Championship of the Concacaf with a view to Pre-Mundial which will award three tickets for the FIFA World Cup Australia-New Zealand 2023.

In the match played in the Raymond E. Guishard Stadium, in The Valley, Anguilla, the scorers were Alicia Cervantes with a Hat-Trick at minute 4, 8′ and 56′; Maricarmen Reyes at 14′, Stephany Mayor at 38′, Cassandra Montero at 52′, Diana Ordoñez at 56′ and 67′, Jimena López at 62′ and Katty Martínez by penalty at 73′ and 89′.

Alicia Cervantes (9) and Maricarmen Reyes shone in the win Twitter @Miseleccionfem

At the sound of the whistle, those led by Monica Vergara They immediately went on the attack Alice Cervantes took advantage of a shot from the rival goalkeeper to send the ball to the back of the net at minute 4 and open the scoring. Minutes later, “Licha” shot from the right at 8′ and made it 0-2.

Read more: Historic! Mexican Women’s National Team overcomes biggest win against Anguilla

Later, Maricarmen Reyes, at 14′ he controlled the ball outside the area and shot from the right to put the third; Nevertheless, Stephanie Mayor at 38′ he received a pass from Maria Sanchez and made it 0-4 to go into the break with a wide lead. For the second half, Cassandra Montero He debuted with the senior team and scored the fifth goal at 52′ and his first with the jersey Tricolor.

Mexico broke its own record for Twitter goals @Miseleccionfem

Not satisfied, at 56′, a hat-trick by Alicia Cervantes to come out of the substitution with full jubilation. At 62′ Jimena Lopez put the 0-8, Diana Ordonez He made it 0-7 at 56′, Ordoñez herself at 67′ scored a double and the ninth for the Mexican side. At 71 ‘Katty Martínez came on as a substitute, was knocked down and they scored a penalty, at 73’ she charged from the right. Suddenly, Josephine Montoya gave way to Katty Martinez to place the final 0-11 at 89′.

Read more: Liga MX Femenil: Melany Villeda is in the Top 5 goalkeepers with the most balls won through the air

In this way, Mexico is the leader of the Group A with 9 points above Puerto Ricowith whom they will play on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) in the Nemesio Diez Stadium from Toluca.